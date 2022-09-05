Flasko (FLSK) Pre-Sale Launches, Lures Investors of Metaverse Heavyweights Axie Infinity (AXS), The Sandbox (SAND)

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

We know that the cryptocurrency market has suffered a significant downturn in 2022, with many investors who bought near or at the top last year getting thoroughly burned this year.

Unfortunately, that’s the reality of how volatile the crypto markets are. It’s all part and parcel of the game.

Axie Infinity (AXS) recaptures price action

Axie Infinity (AXS) is the token for the Axie Infinity (AXS) metaverse blockchain NFT gaming ecosystem, known for being one of the most popular play-to-earn games. In the game, players battle with other players using Tamagotchi-inspired NFTs called Axies. These can be minted through the platform and traded using Axie Infinity (AXS) Shard tokens. Axie Infinity (AXS) has since gained massive popularity in countries where play-to-earn is big.

Axie Infinity (AXS) peaked at $164 last November 2021, when the hype surrounding the metaverse and NFTs was its height. Since then, Axie Infinity (AXS) has fallen 91%, now trading at $14.

The Sandbox (SAND) launches new season to attract supporters

The Sandbox (SAND) is the in-game native currency for the eponymous decentralized gaming platform. The Sandbox (SAND) allows users to create unique gaming experiences on their platform, apart from creating and trading digital asset NFTs which they can sell for The Sandbox (SAND) tokens and other cryptocurrencies, trade for other NFTs, and buy other user-generated gaming NFTs. You can also stake The Sandbox (SAND) tokens for SAND rewards and incentives.

The Sandbox (SAND) offers a novel concept that really took off during the height of 2021 metaverse mania, hitting with its native token hitting highs of $8.40 last November.

Flasko (FLSK) introduces novel DeFi and RWA platform

Flasko offers a unique opportunity for investors of all persuasions to invest in luxury wines, liquors, and spirits – a market worth trillions of dollars waiting to be tapped into. It has completed its audit with Solid Proof and with liquidity locked for 33 years - it is easy to believe that it is due to be highly successful.

Flasko is due to be one of the most promising new cryptos of 2022, considering the uniqueness, the revenue sharing initiatives and investment opportunities the Flasko platform is offering to investors. Consequently, the entry of Flasko in the blockchain space has drawn the attention of crypto users looking to earn a profit or hedge against their riskier bets.

