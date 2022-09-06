Flasko (FLSK) Pre-Sale Introduces Viable Alternatives to Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Altcoins

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

In recent years, especially in 2021, cryptocurrency has become a popular investment option. It has had a significant positive impact on the lives of a lot of individuals. Your success in the world of cryptocurrencies depends on choosing the right project, so we've done considerable research and brought you three coins that you can target while building a portfolio: Flasko (FLSK), Solana (SOL), and Dogecoin (DOGE).

Image by Freepik

Solana (SOL) investors waiting for big moves

One of the top 10 gainers of the week has been Solana (SOL), which has fared well. Nevertheless, despite its recent achievements, it has recently suffered a few slight losses. Currently trading at about $44, Solana (SOL) has gained 9% over the last seven days while also suffering a 1% loss over the previous day.

Crypto analyst Justin Bennett is confident that the price of Solana (SOL) will increase despite the modest setbacks. He predicts this will trigger a significant change and raise the company's expenses.

Dogecoin (DOGE) remaining at the top of meme kingdom

Elon Musk announced the breakup of the Dogecoin (DOGE) and Tesla relationship several months ago. It's time to move on because Dogecoin (DOGE) has been evolving ever since. The price of Dogecoin (DOGE) is rising with or without Musk. That's because Dogecoin's (DOGE) price has significantly increased due to its solid bullish mood.

One critical element that has impacted the cryptocurrency market over the past few months is the abrupt increase in inflation. The price of Dogecoin (DOGE), despite the negative impacts of the inflation wave, has managed to recover through its fourth week of advances.

Flasko (FLSK) launches in pre-sale as novel altcoin

The Flasko (FLSK) platform allows cryptocurrency investors to trade expensive alcoholic beverages such as whiskey, wine, and champagne NFTs. Flasko (FLSK) will be creating a marketplace which will allow users to buy and fractionally invest in NF’s which are backed against the rare, exclusive and vintage bottle. Users will be able to earn passive income for life by staking their tokens and early presale investors will be given a share of revenue generated by the platform.

