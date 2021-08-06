Flare Networks Inks Partnership with Largest E-Sports Organization Worldwide: Details

Flare Networks, a much-anticipated smart contracts platform, has inked a long-term partnership with Global Esports Federation (GEF).

Flare Networks teams up with GEF: details

According to an official press release shared with U.Today by GEF, the two organizations will collaborate to establish the pathway for the adoption of blockchain-based solutions in the global gaming community.

Image by Global Esports Federation

With this pioneering partnership, Flare Networks (FLR) obtains the unique status of "Global Partner" in the "Blockchain Ecosystems" section of GEF's partners' list.

Adrian F. Lismore, GEF board member and chair of finance, legal and administration commission, stresses that the missions and methods of the two teams are perfectly aligned with each other:

We are excited to announce this Global Partnership with Flare Networks. As one of our core values – innovation – we offer our community boundless opportunities, excitement, and hope. Our global community has asked us to lead the way and provide the guidance, framework, and integrity measures appropriate to enhance their trust.

This partnership expands the number of GEF's collaborations inked to harness all cutting-edge technologies in the sphere of modern gaming and cybersports.

Flare's Songbird is gaining steam

Hugo Philion, co-founder and CEO of Flare Networks, highlights the importance of cross-industry integrations that blur the line between gaming and blockchain projects:

We believe wholeheartedly in the mission of the Global Esports Federation to connect the world through esports. At Flare, we are committed to building a fair, fast, decentralized, and low carbon footprint network where individuals and communities can take better control of their collective futures and experiences and interact with each other in ways not previously possible. Gaming and esports are an area where we think Blockchain has exciting applications. Through this fantastic partnership with the GEF, we hope to foster an enriched, democratized and better connected esports community.

As covered by U.Today previously, Flare Networks recently introduced its "sister chain," canary network Songbird (SGB). Unlike testnet, it will have a limited supply of core native assets.

Right now, the project is going through a listing campaign of SGB, Songbird's native token.