First-Ever NFT Marketplace Launches on Flare

Wed, 06/02/2021 - 10:14
article image
Vladislav Sopov
888 The New World ecosystem for non-fungible tokens is going to launch on top of Flare (FLR) blockchain
The first-ever large-scale non-fungible token project, 888 The New World ecosystem, is nearing its launch on top of Flare (FLR), the much-anticipated programmatic blockchain.

888 The New World marketplace pioneers "fair" revenue sharing model

According to the official announcement by 888 The New World, it will go live on Flare (FLR) as its first framework for digital collectibles. Pro-Bitcoin celebrity Paris Hilton is among the believers in the new project.

Can't wait!✨✨✨✨✨ https://t.co/RzbLze2pT8

— Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) June 1, 2021

The project will have four separate modules. "Genesis" and "Innovations" will host artwork from the most promising beginners while the "Main" zone will collaborate with "established" artists. The "drop" module is reserved for personal, "unique" events by well-known artists.

Low commissions are yet another "killing feature" of 888 The New World. Unlike the majority of platforms that charge artists with 15-50 percent fees, the Flare-based NFT marketplace charges contributors with 8.88 percent only.

Meanwhile, events designed to promote artists from developing counties will be entirely free: 100 percent of funds raised will go to artists.

Is Flare better than Ethereum for NFTs?

Ordinary 8.88 percent fees will be spent to fuel a small team of enthusiasts searching for "artisanal" artists in developing countries.

888 The New World team emphasizes that Flare (FLR) is much more natural for NFTs than for Ethereum (ETH). The network has 100x fewer carbon emissions and low-to-no minting costs.

Also, Flare's mechanisms can process up to 1,000 transactions per second, which is more than 6,500 percent more powerful than that of Ethereum (ETH).

888 The New World will also join Tezos' Hic Et Nunc NFT service in the club of eco-friendly marketplaces for digital collectibles.

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

