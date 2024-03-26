Finally, Bitcoin ETFs Are Making Enormous Comeback

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bitcoin ETFs are finally making a comeback, with net outflows turning into inflows thanks to the market recovery. After a period of consistent outflows, a change is here, signaling a potential trend change for Bitcoin.

According to SoSoValue's latest data, the Bitcoin spot ETFs have received a substantial net inflow of $15.7 million, disrupting a five-day sequence of net outflows. In stark contrast, Grayscale's Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) experienced a single-day net outflow of $350 million.

Leading the charge in this influx is Fidelity's Bitcoin ETF (FBTC), which alone accounted for a remarkable $261 million in net inflows. Not far behind was BlackRock's ETF (IBIT), with a commendable net inflow of $35.48 million in one day.

Such movements on the market may suggest we are on the cusp of a significant rally reversal, potentially laying the groundwork for Bitcoin's growth. Investor sentiment, as reflected in ETF inflows, often precedes broader market trends, implying renewed confidence in the asset's future.

As for now, Bitcoin is consolidating at the local resistance levels that can be observed at $70,000. A return above it would pretty much mark a return of the uptrend on the cryptocurrency markets.

The asset is currently testing resistance near the $64,000 zone. A decisive break above this level could signal continued bullish momentum, potentially driving prices toward the $71,000 threshold.

However, the journey is not without its hurdles. Should the resistance prove formidable, a retreat to retest the $59,910 support level would n'ot be out of the question. The strength of this support is crucial; a strong hold may fortify investor optimism, while a breach could see prices seek comfort at lower levels, perhaps around the $53,771 line, indicated by the moving averages as a historical pivot point.