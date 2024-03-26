Advertisement
AD

    Finally, Bitcoin ETFs Are Making Enormous Comeback

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Bitcoin's market structure is changing in positive way
    Tue, 26/03/2024 - 12:16
    Finally, Bitcoin ETFs Are Making Enormous Comeback
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bitcoin ETFs are finally making a comeback, with net outflows turning into inflows thanks to the market recovery. After a period of consistent outflows, a change is here, signaling a potential trend change for Bitcoin.

    Advertisement

    According to SoSoValue's latest data, the Bitcoin spot ETFs have received a substantial net inflow of $15.7 million, disrupting a five-day sequence of net outflows. In stark contrast, Grayscale's Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) experienced a single-day net outflow of $350 million. 

    BTCUSD
    BTC/USD Chart by TradingView

    Leading the charge in this influx is Fidelity's Bitcoin ETF (FBTC), which alone accounted for a remarkable $261 million in net inflows. Not far behind was BlackRock's ETF (IBIT), with a commendable net inflow of $35.48 million in one day.

    Such movements on the market may suggest we are on the cusp of a significant rally reversal, potentially laying the groundwork for Bitcoin's growth. Investor sentiment, as reflected in ETF inflows, often precedes broader market trends, implying renewed confidence in the asset's future.

    Related
    BlackRock Claims There's "Little" Demand for Ethereum

    As for now, Bitcoin is consolidating at the local resistance levels that can be observed at $70,000. A return above it would pretty much mark a return of the uptrend on the cryptocurrency markets.

    The asset is currently testing resistance near the $64,000 zone. A decisive break above this level could signal continued bullish momentum, potentially driving prices toward the $71,000 threshold.

    However, the journey is not without its hurdles. Should the resistance prove formidable, a retreat to retest the $59,910 support level would n'ot be out of the question. The strength of this support is crucial; a strong hold may fortify investor optimism, while a breach could see prices seek comfort at lower levels, perhaps around the $53,771 line, indicated by the moving averages as a historical pivot point.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    related image ADA and BNB Price Prediction for March 26
    2024/03/26 12:12
    ADA and BNB Price Prediction for March 26
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image Bitcoin to Reach $100,000 Sooner Than Expected, Predicts Analyst
    2024/03/26 12:12
    Bitcoin to Reach $100,000 Sooner Than Expected, Predicts Analyst
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    related image Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Breaks Down BTC Price Trends: Details
    2024/03/26 12:12
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Breaks Down BTC Price Trends: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    SpaceCatch Announces $CATCH Token Launch for Its Groundbreaking AR Game
    Find Out How the Best Are Investing! Invest Cuffs 2024 Conference on April 5-6
    BEVM Bitcoin Layer2 Closes Seed Round with RockTree Capital, Sathoshi Lab & 20 Others
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    ADA and BNB Price Prediction for March 26
    Finally, Bitcoin ETFs Are Making Enormous Comeback
    Bitcoin to Reach $100,000 Sooner Than Expected, Predicts Analyst
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD