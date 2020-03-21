Back
Ex-Bakkt CEO Kelly Loeffler Responded to Insider Trading Accusations: Here's What

Sat, 03/21/2020 - 14:45
  • Vladislav Sopov

    Every market crash brings painful losses for some and splendid gains for others. It's normal that the second category is constantly accused of doing something illegal.

Kelly Loeffler, the U.S. Senator from Georgia and former CEO and Co-Founder of the crypto derivatives trading platform Bakkt, recently sat down with Tucker Carlson of Fox News to dismiss the accusations of dumping stocks in the face of market volatility as it relates to the coronavirus.

Not Involved

Senator Loeffler joined Tucker Carlson to set things straight about the $3.1M sell-off made before the U.S. stock market plummet. She has been accused of unfair insider trading as the U.S. STOCK Act prohibits lawmakers from using non-public information for buying or selling some investment assets.

According to the Senator, she wasn't involved in the decision-making process of her portfolio as it is managed by third-party financial advisors. Moreover, she was informed about what was most recently bought and sold on February 16, 2020, three weeks after the transactions were completed.

Peter Schiff Slams Bitcoin (BTC) as Safe Haven Asset as Stock Market Keeps Plunging

Senator Loeffler showed the documents to prove her position in the periodic transaction report to Senate Ethics Committee. The Republicans called all these accusations as a 'ridiculous and baseless attack'.

When Senators Sell

According to the American mass-media, Senator Loeffler dumped millions of stocks shortly after private briefing with Senator Richard Burr, Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee. Mr. Burr allegedly warned the participants of this meeting about the scale of havoc that the coronavirus pandemic may have on the U.S. stock market.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Could Rebound with U.S. Stock Market: Trader

Senator Loeffler is also married to Jeffrey Sprecher, Chairman of the New York Stock Exchange. This fact provided additional ammo for public accusations. At least two more senators, Jim Inhofe (Oklahoma) and Dianne Feinstein (California) sold their stocks before the huge price drop. Representatives of Senators Inhofe and Feinstein also claim that the Senators were not involved in managing their portfolios.

#Bitcoin Derivatives

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

Bitcoin (BTC) Bulls Have to Hold This Key Price Level to Prevent Another Major Drop

Sat, 03/21/2020 - 18:10
  • Alex Dovbnya

    The Bitcoin (BTC) price could record another huge drop if it fails to hold this important level

The cryptocurrency market continues to see a lot of indecision as bulls and bears continue to wrestle over control. However, if Bitcoin breaks below $6,000 once again, the latter could score a resounding victory

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Expected to Retest $4,800 Before Surging to $6,000

Playing tug-of-war

Trader Big Cheds recently tweeted that the bulls were 'working hard' to hold the $6,000 level. The top coin is currently changing hands at $6,139 at press time. 

The bears did manage to push the price lower on multiple occasions today, but they are yet to get behind the wheel. 

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Is Still Going to Reach New All-Time High, Says Top BitMEX Trader

Back to $4k?

If the BTC price breaks below the above-mentioned once again, it will most probably resume its downtrend, according to trader Cred. After that, he expects the orange coin to be stuck within its previous intraday range. 

As reported by U.Today, BTC rocketed to nearly $7,000 on March 20, but this move was followed by a 20 percent pullback. 

#Bitcoin Price Prediction

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

