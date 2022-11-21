Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin: "Something Important Is About to Happen"

Mon, 11/21/2022 - 08:18
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Did Canadian programmer Vitalik Buterin just mock Paul Graham's vague warning about impending doom?
Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin: "Something Important Is About to Happen"
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin recently shared a cryptic tweet that has puzzled the cryptocurrency community.

Buterin tweeted that he had heard "through the grapevine" that "something important" was about to happen without going into detail.

"Please recognize the fact that my elite social connections to people who are early to know things make me cool, and please help me validate my self-image of coolness," the Canadian programmer added.

Dumbfounded by the strange tweet, the cryptocurrency community is struggling to figure out whether Buterin was trolling or actually trying to tell the community something.

Related
Here’s What’s Happening to Crypto Stolen from FTX

Buterin's veiled warning comes after a doom-laden tweet posted by prominent venture capitalist Paul Graham, in which the latter said that the cryptocurrency economy was about to experience "a systemic risk" based on information that he had heard from a trustworthy person. "I don't know anything concrete, but if I were exposed, I would be concerned," he said.

It is possible that Buterin was simply mocking Graham's vague warning of doom.

"Predicting an impending systemic risk to crypto is like predicting rain in England. Yep, you called it. Not news," one Twitter user wrote.

While the cryptocurrency community seemingly shrugged off Graham's tweet as pointless FUD, there are still concerns about whether other major companies could be affected by the FTX crisis.

As reported by U.Today, there is some speculation about whether or not Barry Silbert's Digital Currency Group empire is actually solvent, with its Genesis subsidiary struggling to raise funds.

#Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image ETH Researcher Discloses Important Dogecoin Data Hidden from Users: Details
11/21/2022 - 10:10
ETH Researcher Discloses Important Dogecoin Data Hidden from Users: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image This Is What Pushed Bitcoin Below $16,000 Threshold: Santiment
11/21/2022 - 09:56
This Is What Pushed Bitcoin Below $16,000 Threshold: Santiment
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Solana 2.0: Here's Why Aptos (APT) Can Take SOL's Place
11/21/2022 - 09:46
Solana 2.0: Here's Why Aptos (APT) Can Take SOL's Place
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev