    Ethereum or Solana? American Basketball Star Stirs Up Crypto Debate

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    American basketball star Scottie Pippen has shown renewed interest in cryptocurrency space after previously launching his NFT collection
    Sun, 21/07/2024 - 9:43
    Ethereum or Solana? American Basketball Star Stirs Up Crypto Debate
    Cover image via commons.wikimedia.org
    American basketball star Scottie Pippen, who is widely considered to be one of the greatest small forwards of all time, has shown renewed interest in crypto.

    In a social media post, Pippen asked his followers whether he should pick Ethereum or Solana.

    Helius CEO Mert Mumtaz said that both cryptocurrencies have their merits in response to the aforementioned question. Some other users expectedly started pitching their own favorite coins to Pippen.

    This is not the first time that the six-time NBA champion has shown interest in the crypto space. In fact, Pippen launched his own collection of non-fungible tokens in partnership with Web3 company Orange Comet.

    The Olympic gold medalist tweeted that he was "humbled" after the collection sold out in less than two minutes. Notably, it beat the record that was set by the NFT collection that was launched by iconic actor Anthony Hopkins to sell out. It took seven minutes for the former to sell out.

    Apart from his stunning accomplishments and his reluctance to tip at restaurants, Pippen is also known for his feud with former Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan (who is considered to be the greatest basketball player of all time). Last year, Pippen made headlines after claiming that Jordan was a "horrible player" during a podcast appearance.

    Jordan himself has also dipped his toes into the crypto industry. In 2021, he launched HEIR, a Solana-based Web3 platform for fan engagement. In 2022, HEIR introduced its first NFT collection called "6 Rings." During the 1990s, the Chicago Bulls won six NBA championships while being led by Jordan. The collection was inspired by that incredible feat.

    #Ethereum News #Solana News #Cryptocurrency Adoption
