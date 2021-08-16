"Ethereum Killer" Solana Reaches New ATH with $1.8 Billion in Lock-Up Volume

News
Mon, 08/16/2021 - 08:14
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Open-source DeFi protocol breaks May's ATH levels with record-breaking numbers on the blockchain
"Ethereum Killer" Solana Reaches New ATH with $1.8 Billion in Lock-Up Volume
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

SOL—the coin of the Solana blockchain project—reached a new all-time high of $64.90 with 20 percent growth in the last 24 hours. Yesterday, SOL coin reached $54 with 23 percent of daily growth. In accordance with the preceding price movement, the aggregated growth of the coin totaled 46 percent at the peak in two days. Currently, SOL has retraced back to around four percent after forming a new ATH.

Related
This Is Real Satoshi Based on Everything I’ve Seen/Read: Crypto-Loving Bloomberg Senior Analyst

In addition to a rapid price increase, Solana blockchain has reached 24 billion transactions with 1,294 transactions per second. Currently, the Solana DeFi platform has more than $1.8 billion in locked funds. The previous ATH for SOL coin was $58, and at press time, Solana is trading at $62.

About Solana

Solana is an open-source blockchain project that brings forth advanced decentralized solutions. The protocol empowers decentralized app creation based on Solana blockchain. The project functions with the utilization of a newly introduced proof of history (PoH) consensus mechanism, in addition to a traditionally used proof of work (PoW) consensus.

One of the main strengths of the Solana project is the low processing time of transactions on the blockchain. According to the project's CMC page, Solana offers low fees and swift processing time even in periods of high network congestion.

#Solana News #DeFi News
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Jed McCaleb Has Allegedly 821 Million XRP Left: Details
08/16/2021 - 08:40
Jed McCaleb Has Allegedly 821 Million XRP Left: Details
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image "Ethereum Killer" Solana Reaches New ATH with $1.8 Billion in Lock-Up Volume
08/16/2021 - 08:14
"Ethereum Killer" Solana Reaches New ATH with $1.8 Billion in Lock-Up Volume
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Hoskinson Slams Novogratz for Dismissing Cardano
08/16/2021 - 05:59
Hoskinson Slams Novogratz for Dismissing Cardano
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya