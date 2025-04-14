Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement

    Vitalik Buterin Stuns Community With Hot Take on Privacy

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Mon, 14/04/2025 - 15:13
    Ethereum cofounder Vitalik Buterin has made major case for privacy again
    Advertisement
    Vitalik Buterin Stuns Community With Hot Take on Privacy
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Vitalik Buterin, Ethereum cofounder, has dropped his views on privacy and how it impacts users. This latest update comes as the top blockchain innovator recently revealed a new privacy roadmap for the Ethereum ecosystem. This latest expression of his views on privacy expands the former.

    Advertisement

    Privacy as power in AI era

    In an update labeled "Why I Support Privacy" and shared with the ecosystem, Buterin emphasized that the privacy concept is not just about hiding things. He insisted that it is crucial to maintaining power, freedom and social structure in today’s decentralized world.

    Buterin argues that information is power, as anyone who controls an individual’s data has control over them. He stressed the need to avoid centralized data control, particularly in a decentralized system like blockchain.

    Related
    Ethereum’s Buterin Makes Mysterious $1 Million Transfer
    Mon, 08/19/2024 - 05:46
    Ethereum’s Buterin Makes Mysterious $1 Million Transfer
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    The Ethereum cofounder pointed out that with artificial intelligence (AI), the ability to collect, analyze and exploit data has soared. Hence, there is an urgent need for people to pay attention to privacy.

    He explained that the technology for individuals to protect themselves exists and should be utilized to avoid sacrificing privacy.

    The Ethereum cofounder listed some of those tools, including ZK-SNARKs and Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE). These tools allow users to compute data without making it visible to third parties. He believes that "obfuscation" may soon offer users even more options.

    Vitalik Buterin issues warning for future of human thought

    According to Buterin, privacy is crucial to any society's freedom, order and progress. He noted that people lose their freedom without privacy because they feel watched or judged. This makes it difficult to express unpopular opinions or live authentically because people are concerned about censorship and surveillance.

    He insists that many social systems maintain order via selective sharing. Not everything needs to go public. For instance, medical records, contracts, voting and other such records require confidentiality.

    Related
    Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Raises Concerns Over Privacy in Modern Cars
    Fri, 01/26/2024 - 06:54
    Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Raises Concerns Over Privacy in Modern Cars
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Vitalik Buterin warned that trust and cooperation could be eroded without privacy. To foster innovation, he advocated "smart privacy" or selective disclosure in finance, healthcare and other areas.

    Additionally, he warned that with brain-computer interfaces on the horizon, even human thought could become compromised if privacy is not prioritized. Therefore, he calls for privacy features to be embedded into technologies to protect freedom and decentralization, especially in an AI age.

    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 14, 2025 - 14:47
    Bitcoin Facing 'Hangover' After 'Biggest Pump in History,' Bloomberg's Mike McGlone Says
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    Apr 14, 2025 - 14:26
    Bitcoin, Fed Reserve, Strategy – Vinny Lingham Shares Hot Take
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    AB Charity Foundation Launches Global Operations with Blockchain-Backed Public Good Framework
    My Crypto Funding Wins Best Trading Conditions Among Crypto Prop Firms
    CLS Global Concludes $428,059 Settlement with Massachusetts Federal Court
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    AB Charity Foundation Launches Global Operations with Blockchain-Backed Public Good Framework
    My Crypto Funding Wins Best Trading Conditions Among Crypto Prop Firms
    CLS Global Concludes $428,059 Settlement with Massachusetts Federal Court
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Vitalik Buterin Stuns Community With Hot Take on Privacy
    Bitcoin Facing 'Hangover' After 'Biggest Pump in History,' Bloomberg's Mike McGlone Says
    Bitcoin, Fed Reserve, Strategy – Vinny Lingham Shares Hot Take
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD