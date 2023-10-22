Ethereum Fear and Greed Index Points to Rising Investor Optimism

article image
Alex Dovbnya
Ethereum Fear and Greed Index, often used to assess investor sentiment, indicating growing optimism
Sun, 10/22/2023 - 09:51
The Ethereum Fear and Greed Index, a popular barometer to gauge market sentiment, currently sits at 55, indicating a shift toward greed.

This marks a noticeable uptick from readings over the past weeks, which was paralleled by an increase in Ethereum's price.

Understanding index and its recent trends

The Ethereum Fear and Greed Index is a tool that provides insight into the collective sentiment of Ethereum investors.

A reading below 50 suggests a predominance of fear in the market. Meanwhile, a score above 50 points toward greed. Over the past month, the index has hovered largely in the neutral zone.

Ethereum (ETH) Might Paint Crucial 'Higher Low' Pattern

For instance, on Oct. 12, the index registered a reading of 41, with Ethereum priced at $1,566.

By Oct. 11, the index fluctuated slightly but remained neutral, ranging from 42 to 45. During that period, Ethereum's price had been oscillating between $1,566 and $1,576.

The recent shift to 55 suggests a growing bullish sentiment among investors.

Closer look at Ethereum's price movement

At the time of writing, Ethereum trades at $1,628, a marginal increase of 1.4%, according to CoinGecko data. The cryptocurrency has been trading between $1,603 and $1,646 in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum's market capitalization stands robust at approximately $196.4 billion, with a 24-hour trading volume of roughly $8.7 billion.

However, investors should exercise caution. As noted by 100eyes Crypto Scanner, there is an RSI bearish divergence on the 1-hour chart for Ethereum, which could potentially indicate an impending price drop.

