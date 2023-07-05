Ethereum (ETH) Building Bullish Momentum, Says Analyst

Wed, 07/05/2023 - 12:45
Arman Shirinyan
Ethereum's barely noticeable correction could be strong signal for rally continuation
Ethereum, the world's second largest cryptocurrency by market cap, is making strides in regaining bullish momentum. According to a recent analysis, Ethereum seems poised to push forward, establishing a robust stance at the critical support level of $1,900.

Ethereum recently made a resurgence, breaching the $1,900 mark and surging to nearly $1,950. This rebound was met with enthusiasm from investors, as it signifies the potential for future gains. The Relative Strength Index (RSI), a key indicator of price momentum, is also trending upward, which further supports the bullish prognosis.

The key to Ethereum's bullish trajectory is the ascending trendline that is currently being formed. This trendline typically acts as a bullish signal, indicating that the price of an asset is likely to continue to rise in the future. That said, potential investors should be aware that there could be retracements along the way.

In the event of such retracements, Ethereum's price finds stronger support at $1,800 and $1,650. These levels act as a safety net, providing a platform for the price to bounce back up if market sentiment temporarily turns bearish.

Ethereum's upcoming resistance is a significant psychological threshold at $2,000. If this level is successfully breached, it could pave the way for further bullish momentum. However, market participants should stay alert, as reaching this critical level might provoke a correction.

Despite the potential for short-term volatility, the outlook for Ethereum remains optimistic. The analyst from Glassnode, which is known for a generally bullish stance, is also foreseeing a bright future for the asset. As Ethereum continues to innovate and expand its ecosystem, particularly with the upcoming Ethereum 2.0 upgrade, investors can expect to see exciting times ahead.

