Ethereum (ETH) Whale Sales Surge: Are Whales Giving up on It? Ethereum (ETH)

    Ethereum (ETH) Whale Sales Surge: Are Whales Giving up on It?

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Ethereum whales might be getting enough of ETH
    Mon, 6/05/2024 - 9:20
    
    Recent on-chain data and trading activity show that Ethereum whales are engaging in substantial sell-offs, raising concerns about their long-term confidence in the asset. One notable transaction involved a whale who, after purchasing ETH at $1,890 last year, moved 12,906 ETH ($24.39 million) from Binance to Lido.

    More recently, this same investor withdrew 7,000 ETH from Lido and redeposited it onto Binance, securing over $16 million in profits amid a fluctuating market.

    ETHUSD
    ETH/USD Chart by TradingView

    The accompanying charts reveal a decline in the number of large transactions alongside a fluctuating price, suggesting a possible correlation between whale activities and price movements. Specifically, the total volume of large transactions has seen a noticeable dip, aligning with periods of price instability.

    Satoshi and Bitcoin Put End to Monetary Dark Ages, Samson Mow Suggests

    The profit-taking by whales may be influenced by Ethereum's relative underperformance compared to other leading cryptocurrencies like XRP and Solana. Although not drastic, Ethereum's sluggish pace on the fast-evolving crypto landscape could be prompting these large holders to reassess their positions. Such movements are critical to monitor as they can indicate a shift in investor sentiment, which might lead to more significant market adjustments.

    Additionally, on-chain metrics from IntoTheBlock show a significant correlation between the price of Ethereum and the number of large transactions. This relationship highlights how influential these large transaction volumes are to the price dynamics of Ethereum. The recent decline in transaction volume, especially in April, mirrors a drop in Ethereum's price, suggesting that selling pressure from whales is having an impact.

    While one significant sale does not spell doom for Ethereum, it raises some concerns about the sustainability of its current movements.

    #Ethereum
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    
