Ethereum (ETH) Wallets Saw Second Most Active Day Since Launch

Thu, 09/14/2023 - 11:17
article image
Vladislav Sopov
'Historic anomaly' noticed by Santiment analysts: Almost 1.1 million on-chain wallets showed activity in 24 hours
Ethereum (ETH) Wallets Saw Second Most Active Day Since Launch
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

As Ethereum (ETH) has started slowly recovering from a dramatic two-month decline, its activity reaches the second greatest level in over eight years. Santiment experts claim that this might be a potential bullish sign.

1.1 million wallets: Second most active day in Ethereum's (ETH) history

Yesterday, Sept. 13, 2023, 1,089,893 unique wallets transacted on the Ethereum (ETH) network as either a sender or recipient of Ether. So far, this is the second largest number in Ethereum's (ETH) mainnet history, as noticed by leading on-chain data analysis platform Santiment.

Typically, this metric ranges between 300,000 and 450,000 wallets; that said, yesterday, the network witnessed a 150-200% mysterious spike. Per Santiment analysts, this striking upsurge might be "the capitulation signal needed for prices to rebound."

The most active day in Ethereum's (ETH) history was registered on Dec. 9, 2022, after the collapse of the FTX/Alameda ecosystem. It preceded a painful Ethereum (ETH) price decline to its multimonth low below $1,160. More than 1.42 million of Ethereum (ETH) accounts transacted in a record-breaking day.

As covered by U.Today previously, yesterday, a whopping amount of 640,000 Ethers (ETH) was withdrawn by users of centralized exchanges. Experts foresee volatility coming, as major Ethereum (ETH) activity metrics are rocketing.

Ethereum (ETH) close to having first "inflationary" week in a long time

Despite this mini-rally, net activity on the Ethereum (ETH) network remains very low. As such, its EIP 1559-enabled token burn process is slowing down while the issuance rate remains stable.

In the last seven days, Ethereum (ETH) validators received 15,610.53 Ethers (ETH), as calculated by Ultrasound Money tracked. Meanwhile, only 11,762.10 Ethers (ETH) were destroyed in the corresponding period.

As such, Ethereum (ETH) lost its deflationary status that used to excite network enthusiasts. As of today, Ethereum (ETH) is subject to 0.167% per year inflation.

Ethereum (ETH) is changing hands at $1,619 on major spot platforms, up 1.3% in the last 24 hours.

#Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image XRP Ledger Gets Big Release, Here's What's New
09/14/2023 - 11:00
XRP Ledger Gets Big Release, Here's What's New
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Went to Sleep: Here's Why It Might Be Positive Thing
09/14/2023 - 10:38
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Went to Sleep: Here's Why It Might Be Positive Thing
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Does Ripple CTO Look at Ripple-SEC Victory From New Angle Now? Here's What He Says
09/14/2023 - 10:02
Does Ripple CTO Look at Ripple-SEC Victory From New Angle Now? Here's What He Says
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan