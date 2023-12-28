Advertisement
AD

Ethereum (ETH) Soars to $2,400, Institutional FOMO Yet to Kick In - What's Next?

Advertisement
article image
Mushumir Butt
Market dynamics reveal what lies ahead for Ethereum as year concludes
Thu, 28/12/2023 - 10:09
Ethereum (ETH) Soars to $2,400, Institutional FOMO Yet to Kick In - What's Next?
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a surprising turn of events, Ethereum (ETH) has experienced a sudden surge, breaking through the $2,400 mark and achieving a new high for the year. The cryptocurrency market, which has been notably volatile in recent weeks, witnessed ETH leading a robust rally, pushing major implied volatilities (IVs) to yearly highs.

Advertisement

However, what is intriguing is that institutional fear of missing out (FOMO) has yet to kick in, as noted by prominent market observers. Greeks.live, a cryptocurrency analytics platform, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share insights on Ethereum's recent performance. According to their tweet, the surge in ETH has not only propelled it to breach the $2,400 barrier but has also resulted in all major term IVs soaring to yearly highs.

Additionally, the daily volume (DVOL) spiked to 70%, reaching a level not seen since April. Analyzing options data, the tweet pointed out that the skew, a measure of the perceived distribution of potential price outcomes, has not followed the rally. This suggests that institutional traders are yet to fully embrace the FOMO associated with ETH's bullish run.

Market dynamics

The tweet also touched upon market dynamics, emphasizing the tight year-end liquidity conditions. It suggested that such conditions make the market susceptible to sudden spikes and falls. However, it noted a favorable breakeven ratio on options purchases, indicating a potential opportunity for strategic investors.

As of the latest available data, Ethereum is currently priced at $2,380, reflecting a notable 6.49% increase in the last 24 hours. Over the past 30 days, ETH has experienced an impressive surge of 18.88%. The trading volume of Ethereum has also witnessed a substantial uptick, rising by 84.35% in the last 24 hours and currently standing at $17.9 billion.

Despite the impressive gains, the subdued response from institutional traders has left the market speculating about the potential catalysts that could trigger their entry into the FOMO-driven rally. Whether this is a brief pause before a larger institutional influx or a sign of cautious optimism remains to be seen. The cryptocurrency market, known for its unpredictability, continues to be a source of both excitement and speculation as the year draws to a close.

#Ethereum News #Ethereum
About the author
article image
Mushumir Butt

With over three years of immersive experience in the crypto industry, Mushumir is a seasoned crypto writer dedicated to unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. From dissecting the latest blockchain innovations to demystifying trading strategies, he brings a unique blend of technical insight and communicative flair to the crypto space. Having penned countless articles, analyses, and market reports, Mushumir has developed a distinctive voice that resonates with both seasoned investors and crypto newcomers alike.

related image Dogecoin (DOGE) Metrics Show Mega Rally Is About to Start
2023/12/28 10:07
Dogecoin (DOGE) Metrics Show Mega Rally Is About to Start
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image 'Saylor Wants More Bitcoin Than Satoshi': XRP Lawyer Reacts to MicroStrategy's BTC Purchase
2023/12/28 10:07
'Saylor Wants More Bitcoin Than Satoshi': XRP Lawyer Reacts to MicroStrategy's BTC Purchase
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image XRP Just Did Something Unacceptable for Bulls, Price Reacts
2023/12/28 10:07
XRP Just Did Something Unacceptable for Bulls, Price Reacts
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Ethereum (ETH) Soars to $2,400, Institutional FOMO Yet to Kick In - What's Next?
Dogecoin (DOGE) Metrics Show Mega Rally Is About to Start
'Saylor Wants More Bitcoin Than Satoshi': XRP Lawyer Reacts to MicroStrategy's BTC Purchase
XRP Just Did Something Unacceptable for Bulls, Price Reacts
Cardano's Chang Hard Fork to Take Place in Early 2024: Here's What ADA Investors Need to Know
Prominent VC Claims Solana Is Overpriced
Solana (SOL) Seeing Unimaginable Correction
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Disappear
Bitcoin SV (BSV) Surges 65%. Key Reason Why
Ethereum (ETH) Makes Comeback, Finally
Show all
Advertisement
AD