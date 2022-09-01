Original U.Today article

Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for September 1

Thu, 09/01/2022 - 14:47
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can Ethereum (ETH) start September with bounceback?
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for September 1
September has started with the ongoing fall of the market as all of the top 10 coins are in the red area.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has started the new month with a fall, going down by 2%.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

On the local chart, Ethereum (ETH) tried to keep the rise above the $1,573 mark; however, bears have turned out to be more powerful than bulls. At the moment, the price is on its way to the middle of the channel.

If buyers cannot hold $1,550, the drop may lead to the test of the support level at $1,533 until the end of the day.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, Ethereum (ETH) has not decided yet which way to move as neither bulls nor bears have seized the initiative so far. The upward move will be possible only if buyers return the rate above $1,600 and fix there.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

On the weekly chart, the leading altcoin has made a false breakout of the previous low at $1,424. If the rate can hold above that mark until the end of the week, there are chances for a bounceback to the upper level at around $1,721. However, it might take a few weeks for that to happen.

Ethereum is trading at $1,558 at press time.

article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

