    Ethereum (ETH) Outranks S&P 500 Giants in This Key Metric

    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Ethereum outpacing Wall Street giants despite youth
    Fri, 19/04/2024 - 9:18
    Ethereum (ETH) is leaping beyond its primary role as the second-largest digital currency by market cap as it is outpacing some S&P 500 firms in a unique metric. According to an update from crypto analytics platform Token Terminal, Ethereum is currently ranked 16th in terms of buyback yield.

    Related
    Ancient Ethereum (ETH) Whale Suddenly Comes Back in Epic Manner

    According to the list shared by the platform, Ethereum outshines some big names on the list, including Elon Musk’s electric car manufacturing giant Tesla Inc and multinational banking giant JPMorgan Chase. This feat shows Ethereum goes beyond just its role as a smart contracts enabler; it also has what it takes to compete when profiled as a finance-based tech entity.

    One intriguing observation pointed out by Token Terminal regarding the impressive stat is that compared to the average age of firms on the list, which is 44 years, Ethereum is only about nine years old. While firms like JPMorgan Chase went live way back in 1799, Ethereum made its emergence in 2015.

    With this difference, Token Terminal pointed out how lucrative internet-native business can be, especially when their respective innovations are allowed to gain free expression.

    Ethereum changes Web3 game

    Every company on the buyback yield list has something unique they bring to the table. The same holds for Ethereum. While JPMorgan is regarded as the biggest bank in America, Alphabet Inc., the company that tops the chart, is a tech and Cloud Services giant.

    Related
    Ethereum vs. Bitcoin: Is 60% ETH Price Collapse on Horizon?

    Ethereum operates as a smart contract enabler, pioneering a move for innovators to build decentralized applications that have helped it grow its decentralized finance (DeFi) Total Value Locked (TVL) to $92.74 billion.

    Besides Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum is the second-most-backed crypto project in terms of whale holdings. While it is the de facto leader in Web3 adoption, it has a series of upgrades to enhance its functionalities in the market overall.

    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

