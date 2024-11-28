Ethereum (ETH) Holders Have Rarely Been This Profitable: All-Time High Next?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The profitability of Ethereum (ETH) has surged to levels not seen since June, with 90.8% of ETH holders now in profit, according to data from IntoTheBlock. This milestone highlights a favorable position for the majority of investors, leaving only 9.2% of holders at a loss. Importantly, this group controls just 2.8% of the total supply, suggesting that any sell pressure from them is likely to have minimal impact on Ethereum’s price trajectory.

As can be seen on the on-chain platform's charts, all of the unprofitable Ethereum tokens were bought in the range between $3,624 and $4,169 with 3.95 million ETH, equivalent to about $14.33 billion, accumulated by 11.42 million wallets. To absorb this liquidity in this price range, Ethereum needs to make a 33% move upward from the current level.

On the other side, right now, all of the profitable Ethereum holders command 134.69 million ETH, which is equivalent to around $488.21 billion and is held by 115.22 million addresses.

Dilemma

From the on-chain perspective, Ethereum is just about 10% of addresses and volume beyond new all-time highs. If we cut into the price chart realm, though, it is still a surge from $3,622 to $4,868 per ETH, according to Binance.

ETH to USD by CoinMarketCap

What is more lucrative for Ethereum holders who enjoy profits right now — to take it right now or ride all the way up to a new price high? It is unlikely that there is a consensus.

However, based on the recent Ethereum price action, one may say that all the sales — if there are any — get absorbed, which means the market has an appetite for the biggest alternative cryptocurrency right now.