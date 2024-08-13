    Ethereum ETFs Make History With First Positive Weekly Flows

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Ethereum ETFs officially began trading in the US in late July
    Tue, 13/08/2024 - 16:04
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    In a major milestone, Ethereum ETFs have recorded their first-ever positive weekly flows. According to Arkham Intelligence, the net inflow for ETH ETFs reached an impressive 31,500 ETH, equivalent to $75.07 million, over the past week.

    Leading the charge in these inflows was BlackRock, one of the world's largest asset management firms, accumulating a staggering $168.55 million worth of ETH. The most notable daily on-chain inflow for BlackRock occurred on Aug. 7, when it received $108.02 million of ETH in a single day.

    This positive trend in ETH ETF flows is historic, marking a shift in the market sentiment toward Ethereum. Ethereum ETFs officially began trading in the U.S. in late July, marking a huge step in the increased integration of digital assets into mainstream finance.

    The crypto community reacted to Ethereum ETFs' historic milestone. Crypto analyst Michael Van de Poppe stated in a recent tweet: "The first day of zero outflow on Ethereum has been recorded.This is an important week. If this week is a positive net inflow week of more than $50 million, I think we're on the edge of having a strong upward trend for the Ethereum ecosystem."

    According to SoSoValue, daily net inflows into U.S.-listed spot Ethereum ETFs reached $4.93 million on Monday. Grayscale's two funds had no flows, while Fidelity and Franklin Templeton had $3.98 million and $1 million in inflows, respectively, while Bitwise had $2.86 million in positive flows.

    Ethereum leads pack as market inflows rebound

    According to the most recent CoinShares report, digital asset investment products saw a total of $176 million in inflows over the last week as investors saw recent market weakness as an opportunity to buy.

    Ethereum profited the most from the latest market drop, with inflows of $155 million last week. This increases its year-to-date inflows to $862 million, the biggest since 2021, owing primarily to the recent introduction of U.S. spot-based ETFs.

    At the time of writing, ETH was down, alongside the entire crypto market by 1.02% in the last 24 hours to $2,645. 

    #Ethereum ETF
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

