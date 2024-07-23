    Big Day for Crypto: Ethereum ETF Buzz Propels Stablecoins Over $160 Billion

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    While Ethereum has been in spotlight, stablecoins have also experienced notable surge
    Tue, 23/07/2024 - 15:07
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    In a remarkable milestone for the crypto industry, U.S. regulators have granted final approval for spot exchange-traded funds that hold Ethereum (ETH).

    The decision marks the end of a years-long process to obtain ethereum ETFs approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which followed the regulator's approval of Bitcoin (BTC) ETFs in January.

    The anticipation and subsequent approval of these ETFs created a ripple effect, boosting market sentiment and driving considerable capital inflows.

    Big day as Ethereum ETFs trading set to begin, stablecoins soar

    Spot ETH exchange-traded funds will begin trading today, July 23. The crypto community is enthusiastic that the move might broaden the investor base for Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. Other Ether ETFs monitor futures contracts, but these are the first to track spot ETH.

    Notably, the approval of Ethereum ETFs has sparked significant movements across various assets. While Ethereum has been in the spotlight, stablecoins have also experienced a notable surge.

    According to on-chain analytics firm Nansen, Tuesday is not just a big day for Ethereum as ETFs begin trading, but also for stablecoins.

    Nansen reported that the total stablecoin market cap has finally started to break $160 billion after three months of remaining relatively flat, indicating rising demand and confidence in these assets. Nansen shared a chart depicting the growth in the stablecoin market cap as the first set of Ethereum ETFs go live for trading.

