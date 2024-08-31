    How Much Ethereum Does ETH Creator Vitalik Buterin Own?

    
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Vitalik Buterin's net worth comes primarily from cryptocurrencies, especially ETH
    Sat, 31/08/2024 - 11:21
    How Much Ethereum Does ETH Creator Vitalik Buterin Own?
    Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin is considered one of the most renowned and prominent figures in the cryptocurrency industry.

    As one of the co-founders of Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, speculations linger about his net worth and how much Ethereum (ETH) he has.

    Buterin's net worth comes primarily from his cryptocurrency holdings, namely his ETH holdings, which he says account for nearly 90%.

    Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin recently expressed his personal belief in Ethereum as a store of value. Buterin commented, "If I did not believe in ETH as SOV I would not hold nearly 90% of my net worth in it."

    However, determining Buterin's exact net worth may not be easy because his non-crypto assets (such as cash, real estate and private equity investments) and any unreported crypto holdings are not publicly available. But going by his recent statement, it might be reasonable to infer that a significant portion of his wealth is in cryptocurrencies, especially ETH.

    This raises the question of how much Ethereum the ETH creator owns. According to recent on-chain data, Buterin personally holds over $600 million in Ethereum, making him one of the top individual ETH holders.

    Insight into Vitalik Buterin's Ethereum holdings

    In a recent tweet, on-chain analytics firm Lookonchain provided insights into Buterin's Ethereum holdings over the past few years.

    Three years ago, Buterin publicly disclosed that he held 325,000 ETH, which was valued at $1.46 billion at the time, with the price of ETH standing at $4,500 per coin. Fast forward to the present, and Buterin's holdings have decreased to 240,000 ETH, now worth around $592 million.

    Occasionally, Buterin transfers a small portion of his funds over to major exchanges and other crypto platforms alongside further philanthropic activity. This could explain why his holdings have decreased.

    At the time of writing, ETH was up 0.51% in the last 24 hours to $2,526.

    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

