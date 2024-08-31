How Much Ethereum Does ETH Creator Vitalik Buterin Own?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin is considered one of the most renowned and prominent figures in the cryptocurrency industry.

Advertisement

As one of the co-founders of Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, speculations linger about his net worth and how much Ethereum (ETH) he has.

Buterin's net worth comes primarily from his cryptocurrency holdings, namely his ETH holdings, which he says account for nearly 90%.

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin recently expressed his personal belief in Ethereum as a store of value. Buterin commented, "If I did not believe in ETH as SOV I would not hold nearly 90% of my net worth in it."

Advertisement

However, determining Buterin's exact net worth may not be easy because his non-crypto assets (such as cash, real estate and private equity investments) and any unreported crypto holdings are not publicly available. But going by his recent statement, it might be reasonable to infer that a significant portion of his wealth is in cryptocurrencies, especially ETH.

Vitalik personally holds $600 million in Ethereum pic.twitter.com/aF09GzxmRF — borovik (@3orovik) August 30, 2024

This raises the question of how much Ethereum the ETH creator owns. According to recent on-chain data, Buterin personally holds over $600 million in Ethereum, making him one of the top individual ETH holders.

Insight into Vitalik Buterin's Ethereum holdings

In a recent tweet, on-chain analytics firm Lookonchain provided insights into Buterin's Ethereum holdings over the past few years.

Three years ago, Buterin publicly disclosed that he held 325,000 ETH, which was valued at $1.46 billion at the time, with the price of ETH standing at $4,500 per coin. Fast forward to the present, and Buterin's holdings have decreased to 240,000 ETH, now worth around $592 million.

3 years ago, @VitalikButerin mentioned he held 325K $ETH($1.46B at the time), when the price of $ETH was $4,500.



Now he holds 240K $ETH($592M).



He has reduced his holdings by 85K $ETH($209M) in 3 years. pic.twitter.com/LG2bZcvd4A — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) August 30, 2024

Occasionally, Buterin transfers a small portion of his funds over to major exchanges and other crypto platforms alongside further philanthropic activity. This could explain why his holdings have decreased.

At the time of writing, ETH was up 0.51% in the last 24 hours to $2,526.