Ethereum Creator Vitalik Buterin Describes Its Alternative Future

News
Wed, 03/30/2022 - 12:38
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Ethereum could have been something completely different, here's how and why
Ethereum Creator Vitalik Buterin Describes Its Alternative Future
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

The creator of the second-biggest cryptocurrency on the market, Vitalik Buterin, recently released an article describing how Ether could choose another development vector and become something different from what we know today.

Simpler proof-of-stake version

Ethereum network is currently on the verge of becoming a completely different project after getting rid of the "outdated" proof-of-work consensus. After the Merge update, the network will rely completely on validators, but in order to achieve a new consensus algorithm, developers spent "years of research" thanks to high standards for their vision of proof of stake.

Related
Chinese Giant Meitu Receives ETH Profits of RMB 425.6 Million, Loses Funds on Bitcoin

Alternatively,  developers could have used such alternative, ready-to-use solutions as Nakamoto PoW or NXT proof of stake, which existed since 2013 and was an actual candidate for the replacement of the existing protocol. But since developers aimed at accomplishing more than NXT could do, they had to focus on a wider set of objectives.

Fewer features in the EVM

As the article suggests, the specification of the EVM was ready and viable for launch, even in 2014. But Ethereum developers explored new features, which they considered important for the decentralized application blockchain.

In the article, Buterin described features and functions that developers avoided in the EVM. For example, they decided not to add POST opcode, ALARM and others, since it would affect the time for processing one block.

Related
Ripple Reports 130% Yearly Basis Growth in Asia-Pacific Transactions Amid Emerging Use Cases

The foundation could have chosen a completely distinct path for the EVM, which is copying existing virtual machines like LLVM, WASM and others. The second path was making EVM a top-tier language with its own constructs and features.

The first path was not considered as it would make the development process significantly complicated, while they rejected the second path because of Ethereum's unique constraints that will not allow for pulling out any benefits from using existing solutions.

#Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image KuCoin Token (KCS) Price Analysis for March 30
03/30/2022 - 17:39
KuCoin Token (KCS) Price Analysis for March 30
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Ripple Scores Another Victory over SEC, SHIB Teases Community with Update, LUNA Reaches New All-Time High: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
03/30/2022 - 16:06
Ripple Scores Another Victory over SEC, SHIB Teases Community with Update, LUNA Reaches New All-Time High: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Zilliqa (ZIL) Skyrockets Another 60%
03/30/2022 - 15:55
Zilliqa (ZIL) Skyrockets Another 60%
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya