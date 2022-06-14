Ether Is Likely to Hold $1,000, Says Mike Novogratz

Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz struck a cautiously optimistic tone about the current state of the cryptocurrency market despite the most recent sell-off at a recent conference.



The cryptocurrency mogul is convinced that Ethereum, the largest altcoin, will be able to hold the $1,000 level.

Earlier today, the price of Ether crashed to $1,075 on the Bitstamp exchange, the lowest level since January 2021. The chief altcoin erased more than 40% of its value within one week before seeing a mild recovery.

Image by tradingview.com

At press time, Ether is changing hands at $1,228. It seems like the cryptocurrency is in the middle of a long-overdue relief rally.



As for Bitcoin, Novogratz also believes that the flagship cryptocurrency is close to bottoming after plunging to as low as $20,816 on the Bitstamp exchange earlier today.