ETH and XRP Price Analysis for January 23

The new week has started with the further rise of the cryptocurrency market.
The rate of Ethereum (ETH) is rising faster than Bitcoin (BTC), going up by 0.77%.
On the daily chart, the price is trading in the middle of yesterday's candle, which means that Ethereum (ETH) has not accumulated enough power for a further move. Such a statement is also confirmed by the declining volume. In this case, the more likely scenario is sideways trading in the range of $1,600-$1,650 for the next few days.
Ethereum is trading at $1,635 at press time.
XRP/USD
XRP is one of the biggest gainers today, rising by 4%.
XRP seems unable to stop its rise as the price has broken the resistance level at $0.41832. If buyers can hold the gained initiative until the end of the day, the accumulated energy might be enough for a continued upward move to the $0.46 zone. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the current week.
XRP is trading at $0.4229 at press time.