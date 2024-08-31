    'Crypto Survival' SHIB Warning Published by Shiba Inu Team

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    SHIB executive has published statement revealing what will help cryptocurrencies survive by 2026
    Sat, 31/08/2024 - 9:47
    
    Contents
    The pseudonymous social media marketing lead of the Shiba Inu developer team known as Lucie has shared her take as to what will help cryptocurrencies to stay afloat by 2026 — she believes that not all the thousands of cryptos in the market are going to make it and remain active and operational by that time.

    Lucie shared what she believes to be key factors that will help cryptocurrencies survive in the long term. She admitted that memes may no longer play the important role they are playing now in two years’ time.

    "Let's see who's still around in 2026"

    Lucie titled her X post as follows: “Survival of the Fittest: Let’s See Who's Still Around in 2026.”

    The SHIB executive believes that there are several crucial conditions that may ensure that a cryptocurrency would survive the current market and economic turbulence and make it into 2026. Those are a strong team backing a crypto and real utility that a crypto must have in the real world. Currently, she pointed out, many cryptocurrencies are holding up well thanks to the huge popularity of memes, but this state of things will probably not last long, she admitted.

    Another important thing, per Lucie, in this regard is a “genuine community, not just parasites hopping from one token to another every two weeks.” Cryptos need really strong supporters, she said, who will not dump coins to get into a better new meme crypto emerging on the market. So far, Lucie summarized, “instead of building solid foundations, people are just launching tokens.” Those tokens are not really backed by anything important or real, she implied.

    10.3 million SHIB vanish in furnace

    According to the Shibburn crypto tracker, which monitors Shiba Inu burns, over the last 24 hours, the SHIB community has succeeded in disposing of 10,387,492 SHIB meme coins. However, that is roughly 9x fewer coins than was destroyed on Friday — 96,634,993 SHIB.

    Today, thanks to the largely shrunk amount of SHIB removed from the circulating supply, the daily burn rate declined to minus 89.23%, while on Friday that figure constituted a whopping 139,103.99% in green.

