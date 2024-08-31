XRP Prediction for August 31

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The rates of most cryptocurrencies keep falling, according to CoinMarketCap.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

XRP is an exception, rising by 0.76%.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's slight rise, the price of XRP is on the way to test the local support of $0.5646. If a breakout happens, the decline may continue to the $0.56 zone shortly.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, buyers have failed to keep up with yesterday’s growth. If the daily bar closes far from its peak, bears may again seize the initiative, which might lead to a correction to the $0.55 range.

Such a scenario is relevant until the end of next week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the weekly candle closure. If it happens below $0.56, there are high chances of an ongoing decline to the $0.52-$0.54 area.

XRP is trading at $0.5667 at press time.