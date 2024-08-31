    Original U.Today article

    XRP Prediction for August 31

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can traders expect bullish reversal from XRP shortly?
    Sat, 31/08/2024 - 17:13
    XRP Prediction for August 31
    The rates of most cryptocurrencies keep falling, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    XRP/USD

    XRP is an exception, rising by 0.76%.

    Despite today's slight rise, the price of XRP is on the way to test the local support of $0.5646. If a breakout happens, the decline may continue to the $0.56 zone shortly.

    On the bigger time frame, buyers have failed to keep up with yesterday’s growth. If the daily bar closes far from its peak, bears may again seize the initiative, which might lead to a correction to the $0.55 range.

    Such a scenario is relevant until the end of next week.

    From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the weekly candle closure. If it happens below $0.56, there are high chances of an ongoing decline to the $0.52-$0.54 area.

    XRP is trading at $0.5667 at press time.

    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

