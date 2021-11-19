lumenswap_lottery
lumenswap_lottery

Elrond Launched $1.29 Billion Liquidity Incentive for Maiar DEX Today

News
Fri, 11/19/2021 - 15:19
article image
Vladislav Sopov
New incentive program for Elrond's DEX Maiar is designed to fuel its liquidity ecosystem
Elrond Launched $1.29 Billion Liquidity Incentive for Maiar DEX Today
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Elrond Network, a Romanian start-up behind the high-performance blockchain platform Elrond (EGLD), started its most ambitious liquidity stimulation program so far.

$1,290,000,000 in MEX tokens to motivate Maiar's LPs

According to the official announcement shared by the team of Elrond Network on its official social media channels, today, on Nov. 19, 2021, the largest liquidity initiative for its ecosystem has begun.

Within the framework of the newly launched program, $1.29 billion in MEX, a core native utility and governance asset of Maiar DEX, will be distributed between the providers of liquidity who inject MEX, USD Coin (USDC) and EGLD tokens into Maiar's ecosystem.

During the first month of the program, $282 million in the form of claimable MEX Tokens will be transferred to more than 60,000 eligible accounts eligible.

Beniamin Mincu, Elrond Network CEO and co-founder, stresses the importance of this program for the evolution of Maiar DEX's liquidity architecture and its decentralization status:

By distributing Maiar DEX ownership to the next billion users, we lay the foundation for a truly global financial system that is accessible to everyone, everywhere.

Maiar DEX aims at challenging the supremacy of Uniswap, SushiSwap, PancakeSwap

As such, MEX tokenholders are now able to have a say in community referendums on all crucial upgrades on the platform: Maiar evolves into a user-driven decentralized finance ecosystem.

The Elrond Network team is certain that with such liquidity incentive programs, its DEX Maiar has every chance to become the next Uniswap or SushiSwap.

As covered by U.Today previously, Maiar DEX, a high-speed user-friendly crypto storage and transfer solution, is a flagship retail product by Elrond Network.

Related
Elrond (EGLD) Introduces Maiar Wallet and Payments App

It leverages Elrond's smart contracts and is able to process up to 100,000 transactions per second for trivial fees.

#DeFi News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Binance Smart Chain Targeted by Severe Criticism, Here's Why
11/20/2021 - 16:33
Binance Smart Chain Targeted by Severe Criticism, Here's Why
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for November 20
11/20/2021 - 16:22
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for November 20
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image SHIB Used to Explain Difference Between Crypto and Web3 to Naval Ravikant
11/20/2021 - 16:09
SHIB Used to Explain Difference Between Crypto and Web3 to Naval Ravikant
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov