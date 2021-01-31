Elrond (EGLD) Introduces Maiar Wallet and Payments App

Elrond (EGLD) cryptocurrency startup is ready to unveil its new application for retail payments, Maiar wallet

Elrond Network (EGLD), a highly scalable blockchain platform with sharding and a secure PoS algorithm, has announced that its end user payment application, Maiar, is ready for launch in mainnet.

100,000 TPS in a smartphone with Elrond's Maiar

According to a press release shared with U.Today, Elrond Network (EGLD) releases Maiar, a much-anticipated cryptocurrency wallet and payments application for smartphone users. It addresses the ambitious goals of eliminating the drawbacks of PayPal, Google Pay and Revolut in a decentralized and scalable way.

The new instrument will harness the full 100,000-TPS power of Elrond Network (EGLD) mainnet. The Elrond team stresses that transactions in this application will be instant, secure and low cost.

In addition, the project's team is certain that the new release will be the perfect gateway for crypto newbies due to its intuitive interface and rich toolkit. Its features are equivalent to those offered by centralized applications. As with them, a user needs nothing but a smartphone and internet connection to send and receive payments.

A total of 200,000 users worldwide have signed up for early access to this application. Now it is available for download in the App Store and Google Play, two leading mobile software marketplaces.

Introducing herotags, Maiar-specific identity solutions

According to Elrond Network (EGLD) founder and CEO Beniamin Mincu, financial operations with Maiar are as intuitive and comprehensible as text messaging:

Billions of people are able to send direct messages to their contacts because it's convenient, intuitive, and inexpensive. Maiar and the Elrond blockchain now offer them the same experience when it comes to sending money.

Besides sending money to the contacts in their phone, users can register Elrond-specific aliases or herotags to simplify the process of sending money to friends and colleagues.

Progressive security and software gamification are two other concepts widely implemented in the new release. Transactions in Maiar are authorized by a single click with six-second latency.