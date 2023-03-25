Dogecoin Co-Founder Pokes Fun at Elon Musk's Neuralink and Matrix

One of DOGE founders has commented on Elon Musk's wide possibilities to impact human brain in future through Neuralink

Billy Markus, known on Twitter as Shibetoshi Nakamoto, who created the popular meme token DOGE in 2013 with Jackson Palmer as a hobby project, has published a tweet pouring criticism on artificial intelligence.

His tweet just might be influenced by the overall negative expectations to AI shared on Twitter by its most recent owner, tech tycoon Elon Musk. Continuing that, Markus poked fun at a suggestion of how powerful Musk's Neuralink company may become — in a recent tweet Musk suggested that products of this biotech company will be able to create a symbiosis between the human brain and AI in the future.

Neuralink chips compared to Matrix movie

Twitter user @WSBChairman (with over 850,000 followers on Twitter) commented on Markus' tweet about AI and compared Neuralink chips to chips in the Matrix movie, jokingly stating that in the future Elon Musk's company may be able to help people learn anything instantly by literally uploading it to their mind.

Markus in response referred to the classic Matrix movie, where Keanu Reeves opens his eyes on a chair with the back of his head connected to the learning simulator and says, amazed, "I know kung fu."

Musk granted a response to that, using a "grimacing face" emoji.

Overall, Billy Markus expressed his take on the potential of AI for the future of mankind in another tweet, stating that AI "has a pretty good chance of ending humanity."