Elon Musk Shares His Recent Take on Bitcoin

News
Fri, 01/15/2021 - 07:34
article image
Yuri Molchan
Following Musk’s recent confession that he does not mind Bitcoin payments, Tesla CEO responds to Robert Breedlove regarding his “Bitcoin lesson for Elon Musk”
Elon Musk Shares His Recent Take on Bitcoin
Cover image via www.facebook.com
Contents

When commenting on the tweet by “Bitcoin writer” Ben Mezrich (the author of bestselling book “Bitcoin Billionaires”) Parallax Digital founder, Robert Breedlove, decided to offer some of Bitcoiner’s wisdom to Elon Musk who does not mind getting paid in Bitcoin (as was clear from Musk's earlier tweet).

BTC
Image via Twitter

“Lesson for Elon Musk” and Elon’s take on money and Bitcoin

Breedlove reminded the Tesla founder that money exists for moving value through space and time, gold can do it only through time and fiat currencies can do it through space only. Therefore, he said, Bitcoin is the best option for both.

Elon Musk responded to this saying that it is not moving value that matters but the production of goods and services.

Money, believes Musk, should be considered from an information theory point of view, since it is “an information system for labour allocation”. And in this case, he adds, whichever system has fewer flaws is the best one.

Related Elon Musk Admits He Wouldn’t Mind Getting Paid in Bitcoin
Related
Elon Musk Admits He Wouldn’t Mind Getting Paid in Bitcoin

Elon Musk will never turn down a Bitcoin payment

Elon Musk is the figure that Bitcoiners dream of converting into their “BTC faith”, since he is one of the most influential people on the planet and the richest man on earth, as per the recent data.

Besides, the Tesla CEO is often impersonated by bad players to scam crypto out of ordinary users.

From time to time Musk does publish a tweet featuring Bitcoin or DOGE (it was Ethereum once as well).

Now we know that Bitcoin has recently become his “safeword” but his favourite coin remains DOGE. However, as is clear from one of his interviews in 2019, Musk does see cryptocurrencies as a replacement for cash but not as a primary data base.

#Bitcoin#Elon Musk
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

article image Ripple, Chris Larsen and Coinbase Transfer Whopping 520 Million XRP
News
01/09/2021 - 11:13

Ripple, Chris Larsen and Coinbase Transfer Whopping 520 Million XRP

Yuri Molchan
article image Family of Billionaire Howard Marks Owns "Meaningful Amount" of Bitcoin
News
01/13/2021 - 06:28

Family of Billionaire Howard Marks Owns "Meaningful Amount" of Bitcoin

Alex Dovbnya
article image Mike Novogratz Slams ECB Chief for Saying Bitcoin Used for Money Laundering
News
01/14/2021 - 12:48

Mike Novogratz Slams ECB Chief for Saying Bitcoin Used for Money Laundering

Yuri Molchan