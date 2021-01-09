Elon Musk Admits He Wouldn’t Mind Getting Paid in Bitcoin

Sat, 01/09/2021 - 19:40
Yuri Molchan
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has admitted he would not mind getting paid in Bitcoin, just like the author of the Bitcoin Billionaires bestseller
Elon Musk Admits He Wouldn’t Mind Getting Paid in Bitcoin
The richest man in the world, Elon Musk, has responded to the tweet of Ben Mezrich, the author of the Bitcoin Billionaires bestselling book about the Winklevoss twins, who tweeted that he would never turn down a payment in Bitcoin again. If there has been a case of him rejecting a BTC payment, the writer has not shared the details.

Musk responded to his tweet, agreeing with the writer.

BTC
Tesla CEO is warming up to Bitcoin

Musk's favourite cryptocoin is known to be DOGE. However, he recently admitted warming up to Bitcoin by tweeting that Bitcoin is his "safeword" now after tweeting the opposite in January last year. Prior to that, he stated that he would like to have Ethereum (even if it is a scam).

Earlier this week, the flagship cryptocurrency surged to several consecutive all-time highs, finally reaching the $42,000 level.

However, a correction followed and now BTC is trading at $40,799, according to CoinMarketCap.

Fake Elon Musk "reveals" his BTC holdings

A fake account that impersonates Elon Musk has tweeted that he/she holds 420,000 Bitcoins and 69,696,969 DOGE.

However, Musk himself had previously revealed that he only held 0.25 BTC.

BTC
