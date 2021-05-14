Elon Musk Sends BTC Below $46,000, Promotes XRP While IRS Plans Seizure of Debtors' Crypto: Day in Video With U.Today

News
Fri, 05/14/2021 - 09:21
article image
Rimma Trukhina
Follow us on TikTok and find out why Bitcoin (BTC) lost $12,000 in no time
Elon Musk Sends BTC Below $46,000, Promotes XRP While IRS Plans Seizure of Debtors' Crypto: Day in Video With U.Today
Cover image via en.wikipedia.org
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bitcoin (BTC) plunges below $46,000 as Tesla refuses to accept BTC payments. CEO Musk accuses BTC of high energy consumption and seeks an alternative.

Pro-Ripple attorney John Deaton claims that Tesla's Musk has handed “the best ad campaign” to XRP. Tesla is terminating Bitcoin payments due to environmental concerns.

IRS deputy associate chief counsel Robert Wearing claims his body is considering the seizure of crypto that belongs to holders with unpaid tax debts. Confiscated crypto will be sold at auction. Should you be scared?

Stay tuned for the top news with U.Today on TikTok!

@u.today

Elon Musk May Enter “Super Clean” ##Bitcoin Mining Next Year $BTC ##Crypto ##News.

♬ Original Sound U.today news 14.05.2021 - U.Today
@u.today
Bitball Bitball

Will ##XRP win over ##Bitcoin? ##Crypto ##News

♬ Original sound u.today news 14.05.2021 - U.Today
@u.today

IRS Says It Can Seize Your ##Crypto If You Have Tax Debts ##News

♬ Original Sound U.today news 14.05.2021 - U.Today
#Bitcoin News #Elon Musk #Ripple News
article image
About the author
Rimma Trukhina

Rimma has been working in crypto media for more than 5 years. She’s an editor at U.Today. Her previous experience includes head of social media at Cointelegraph. She is in contact with the many prominent people in the blockchain field, including CZ, Roger Ver, Charles Hoskinson, David Sonstebo and John McAfee. Her area of greatest interest is the influence of crypto opinion leaders, the latest blockchain developments, crypto adoption and how all of this affects our daily lives. Rimma can be contacted at rimma@u.today.

article image Square Doesn't Plan New Bitcoin Purchases, Says Carbon Footprint Has to Be Addressed
05/14/2021 - 13:12

Square Doesn't Plan New Bitcoin Purchases, Says Carbon Footprint Has to Be Addressed
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image AllianceBlock to Launch DeFi Markets on Edgeware Blockchain: Details
05/14/2021 - 13:10

AllianceBlock to Launch DeFi Markets on Edgeware Blockchain: Details
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
article image Steve Harvey Launching NFTs on Ethereum-Based Platform
05/14/2021 - 13:06

Steve Harvey Launching NFTs on Ethereum-Based Platform
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

Featured videos

Subscribe to U.Today
TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img