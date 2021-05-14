Elon Musk Sends BTC Below $46,000, Promotes XRP While IRS Plans Seizure of Debtors' Crypto: Day in Video With U.Today

Bitcoin (BTC) plunges below $46,000 as Tesla refuses to accept BTC payments. CEO Musk accuses BTC of high energy consumption and seeks an alternative.
Pro-Ripple attorney John Deaton claims that Tesla's Musk has handed “the best ad campaign” to XRP. Tesla is terminating Bitcoin payments due to environmental concerns.
IRS deputy associate chief counsel Robert Wearing claims his body is considering the seizure of crypto that belongs to holders with unpaid tax debts. Confiscated crypto will be sold at auction. Should you be scared?
@u.today
Elon Musk May Enter "Super Clean" Bitcoin Mining Next Year
@u.today
Will XRP win over Bitcoin?
@u.today
IRS Says It Can Seize Your Crypto If You Have Tax Debts