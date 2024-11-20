Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for November 20

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bears are getting back in the game, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) is one of the biggest gainers today, rocketing by more than 10%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of ADA is near the local resistance of $0.8484. If bulls can hold the initiative and the daily bar closes around that mark, growth may continue to the $0.90 range.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, traders should focus on the candle's closure in terms of the $0.8193 level. If the bar closes with no long wick, the accumulated energy might be enough for an ongoing upward move to the $0.90-$0.95 area soon.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the picture is quite similar. At the moment, there are no reversal signals yet; however, one should wait until the weekly bar closes.

If it happens around current prices, there is a possibility to see a test of the vital $1 zone.

ADA is trading at $0.8224 at press time.