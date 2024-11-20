    Original U.Today article

    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for November 20

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has midterm rise of Cardano (ADA) started yet?
    Wed, 20/11/2024 - 12:58
    Bears are getting back in the game, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    ADA/USD

    Cardano (ADA) is one of the biggest gainers today, rocketing by more than 10%.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of ADA is near the local resistance of $0.8484. If bulls can hold the initiative and the daily bar closes around that mark, growth may continue to the $0.90 range.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, traders should focus on the candle's closure in terms of the $0.8193 level. If the bar closes with no long wick, the accumulated energy might be enough for an ongoing upward move to the $0.90-$0.95 area soon.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the picture is quite similar. At the moment, there are no reversal signals yet; however, one should wait until the weekly bar closes.

    ADA is trading at $0.8224 at press time.

    #Cardano Price Prediction
    About the author
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

