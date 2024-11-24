DOGE Price Prediction for November 24

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bears have turned out to be more powerful than bulls on the last day of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has declined by 11.78% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has risen by 13.58%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE remains bearish as it is near the local support of $0.3951. If the daily bar closes around $0.40 or below, one can expect a level breakout, followed by a move to the $0.39 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the rate of DOGE has once again bounced off the resistance of $0.4385.

If the decline continues until the end of the day, traders may witness a test of the $0.36-$0.38 range next week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, one should pay attention to the weekly candle closure in terms of the resistance of $0.4385, If it happens far from that mark, sellers may seize the initiative, which might lead to a drop to the $0.35 mark.

DOGE is trading at $0.4092 at press time.