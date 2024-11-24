    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Price Prediction for November 24

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has decline of DOGE started yet?
    Sun, 24/11/2024 - 15:10
    DOGE Price Prediction for November 24
    Bears have turned out to be more powerful than bulls on the last day of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

    DOGE/USD

    The rate of DOGE has declined by 11.78% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has risen by 13.58%.

    On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE remains bearish as it is near the local support of $0.3951. If the daily bar closes around $0.40 or below, one can expect a level breakout, followed by a move to the $0.39 zone.

    On the bigger time frame, the rate of DOGE has once again bounced off the resistance of $0.4385.

    If the decline continues until the end of the day, traders may witness a test of the $0.36-$0.38 range next week.

    From the midterm point of view, one should pay attention to the weekly candle closure in terms of the resistance of $0.4385, If it happens far from that mark, sellers may seize the initiative, which might lead to a drop to the $0.35 mark.

    DOGE is trading at $0.4092 at press time.

    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

