    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for November 23

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Is price of Cardano (ADA) ready for correction?
    Sat, 23/11/2024 - 12:15
    The beginning of the weekend has turned out to be bullish for most of the cryptocurrencies, according to CoinStats.

    ADA/USD

    The rate of Cardano (ADA) has rocketed by 25.69% since yesterday.

    On the hourly chart, the price of ADA in the middle of the local channel. As most of the ATR has been passed, any sharp moves are unlikely to happen by the end of the day.

    On the bigger time frame, the rate of ADA is far from the key levels. In this case, one should pay attention to the bar closure in terms of its peak.

    If it happens around $1.15, the growth may continue tomorrow.

    From the midterm point of view, there are no reversal signals yet. Respectively, the growth may lead to a test of the $1.20-$1.30 range if the weekly bar closes near $1.10.

    ADA is trading at $1.0686 at press time.

    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

