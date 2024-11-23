Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for November 23

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The beginning of the weekend has turned out to be bullish for most of the cryptocurrencies, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

ADA/USD

The rate of Cardano (ADA) has rocketed by 25.69% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of ADA in the middle of the local channel. As most of the ATR has been passed, any sharp moves are unlikely to happen by the end of the day.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the rate of ADA is far from the key levels. In this case, one should pay attention to the bar closure in terms of its peak.

If it happens around $1.15, the growth may continue tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, there are no reversal signals yet. Respectively, the growth may lead to a test of the $1.20-$1.30 range if the weekly bar closes near $1.10.

ADA is trading at $1.0686 at press time.