SHIB Price Prediction for November 24

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can rate of SHIB rise next week?
    Sun, 24/11/2024 - 15:55
    The market has turned to red at the end of the week, according to CoinStats.

    SHIB chart by CoinStats

    SHIB/USD

    The price of SHIB has declined by almost 9% over the last day.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB is near the local support of $0.00002428. If sellers' pressure continues, one can expect a level breakout, followed by a drop to the $0.00002350-$0.000024 range.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the price of SHIB is going down after yesterday's bullish closure. If the candle closes near its low, the decline may lead to a test of the support of $0.00002283 the upcoming week.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, neither side is dominating as the rate of SHIB is in the middle of the wide channel.

    In this case, sideways trading in the zone of $0.000024-$0.000028 is the more likely scenario.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00002478 at press time.

    About the author
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

