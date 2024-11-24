SHIB Price Prediction for November 24

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market has turned to red at the end of the week, according to CoinStats.

SHIB chart by CoinStats

SHIB/USD

The price of SHIB has declined by almost 9% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB is near the local support of $0.00002428. If sellers' pressure continues, one can expect a level breakout, followed by a drop to the $0.00002350-$0.000024 range.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the price of SHIB is going down after yesterday's bullish closure. If the candle closes near its low, the decline may lead to a test of the support of $0.00002283 the upcoming week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, neither side is dominating as the rate of SHIB is in the middle of the wide channel.

In this case, sideways trading in the zone of $0.000024-$0.000028 is the more likely scenario.

SHIB is trading at $0.00002478 at press time.