Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for November 23

Most of the coins remain in the green zone, however, there are some exceptions, according to CoinMarketCap.

ETH/USD

The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has fallen by 0.73% over the last day.

On the hourly chart, the price of ETH is in the middle of the local channel, between the support of $3,317 and the resistance of $3,402. If the growth continues to the upper line, one can expect a breakout, followed by a test of the $3,420-$3,440 range.

On the bigger time frame, traders should pay attention to the bar closure in terms of the resistance of $3,387.

If the daily candle closes above it and with no long wick, the accumulated energy might be enough for a move to the $3,500 mark.

A similar picture is on the weekly chart. If buyers can hold the gained initiative and the bar closes around the current prices, the growth may continue to the $3,600 range by the end of the month.

Ethereum is trading at $3,367 at press time.