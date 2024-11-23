    Original U.Today article

    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for November 23

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can upcoming week become bullish for Ethereum (ETH)?
    Sat, 23/11/2024 - 10:15
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for November 23
    Most of the coins remain in the green zone, however, there are some exceptions, according to CoinMarketCap.

    ETH/USD

    The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has fallen by 0.73% over the last day.

    On the hourly chart, the price of ETH is in the middle of the local channel, between the support of $3,317 and the resistance of $3,402. If the growth continues to the upper line, one can expect a breakout, followed by a test of the $3,420-$3,440 range.

    On the bigger time frame, traders should pay attention to the bar closure in terms of the resistance of $3,387.

    If the daily candle closes above it and with no long wick, the accumulated energy might be enough for a move to the $3,500 mark.

    A similar picture is on the weekly chart. If buyers can hold the gained initiative and the bar closes around the current prices, the growth may continue to the $3,600 range by the end of the month.

    Ethereum is trading at $3,367 at press time.

    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

