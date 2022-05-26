Elon Musk Reacts to His Deepfake Promoting Crypto Scam

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has reacted to a deepfake video of him allegedly promoting a fraudulent crypto project.



In a recently posted tweet, the centibillionaire stated that it was “definitely” not him.



The deepfake video, which went viral on Twitter earlier this week, aims to lure investors into investing in a trading platform that offers 30% returns on crypto deposits.



Many Dogecoin fans took issue with the poor quality of the video, claiming that Musk’s voice sounds robotic and unintelligible. “This is a terrible deep fake,” a Twitter user tweeted.

Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus opined that those who are stupid enough to fall for such a sham deserves to part ways with their money.A deepfake is a piece of synthetic media that has been convincingly altered to make someone do things that didn’t actually happen in real life.Creating high-quality clones requires expensive computational resources. They are usually created with the help of a generative adversarial network (GAN).With deepfakes becoming more and more sophisticated, there’s an urgent need for reliable detection tools that can be used to spot manipulated media.