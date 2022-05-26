Elon Musk Reacts to His Deepfake Promoting Crypto Scam

Thu, 05/26/2022 - 05:43
Alex Dovbnya
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has reacted to a deepfake video of him allegedly promoting a fraudulent crypto project.

In a recently posted tweet, the centibillionaire stated that it was “definitely” not him.

The deepfake video, which went viral on Twitter earlier this week, aims to lure investors into investing in a trading platform that offers 30% returns on crypto deposits.

Many Dogecoin fans took issue with the poor quality of the video, claiming that Musk’s voice sounds robotic and unintelligible. “This is a terrible deep fake,” a Twitter user tweeted.

Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus opined that those who are stupid enough to fall for such a sham deserves to part ways with their money.

A deepfake is a piece of synthetic media that has been convincingly altered to make someone do things that didn’t actually happen in real life.

Creating high-quality clones requires expensive computational resources. They are usually created with the help of a generative adversarial network (GAN).

With deepfakes becoming more and more sophisticated, there’s an urgent need for reliable detection tools that can be used to spot manipulated media.

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

