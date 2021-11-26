El Salvador Buys the Bitcoin Dip Amid "Black Friday Sale"

El Salvador took advantage of the sell-off, adding more coins to the country's treasury

El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele has taken to Twitter to announce that the country has added 100 Bitcoin ($5.4 million) to its treasury.

El Salvador just bought the dip.



100 extra coins acquired with a discount 🥳#Bitcoin 🇸🇻 — Nayib Bukele 🇸🇻 (@nayibbukele) November 26, 2021

The Bitcoin price plunged by more than 9% earlier today amid the global market sell-off.



The fact that the plunge took on Black Friday, the day retailers slash prices to attract deal-hunters and cause shopping bonanza, prompted many corny and tired jokes about Bitcoin being actually on sale. Hence, many holders are being encouraged to buy the dip.



In late October, El Salvador bought 420 Bitcoin that was worth roughly $26 million at the time when the purchase was announced by Bukele on Twitter.