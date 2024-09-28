Meme Coins Outperforming, Here's Who Leads Way

Advertisement

The segment of meme coins is yet again outperforming all major cryptos despite some of the largest dog coins and cat coins losing value. All eyes of meme coin fans are on Arthur Hayes, here's why.

PEPE and BONK up, WIF and POPCAT down

The largest frog coin Pepe (PEPE) and Solana's bestseller Bonk (BONK) are the top performing meme coins today. With 6.6% and 6.7% respective gains, they are amid the 10 best performers in the top 100 cryptos by market cap, CoinGecko's data says.

Image by CoinGecko

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is 2.3% up, while Floki (FLOKI) added 1.3% in the last 24 hours. The market benchmark is 1.3% down today with Bitcoin (BTC) being only up by a tiny 0.3%.

By contrast, some other meme coins are losing value. Popcat (POPCAT), the largest cat coin, is the worst performer in the top 100 with 7.4% of its price erased in the last 24 hours.

Based Brett (BRETT) lost 3.7%, while Dogwifhat (WIF) said farewell to 1.9% of its capitalization overnight and is close to leaving the top 50 of cryptos.

Dogecoin (DOGE), the largest meme coin, is 0.2% up.

Crypto legend Arthur Hayes discovers low-cap meme coins, triggers 50% pumps

Meanwhile, BitMEX founder Arthur Hayes, in a semi-ironical manner, is exploring the segment of low-cap meme coins.

It disclosed his interest in purchasing Iggy Azalea-linked MOTHER, Mog Coin (MOG), Smoking Chicken Fish (SCF) and Ponke (PONKE).

I’m a religious man therefore I now own a bag of $SCF. pic.twitter.com/sFuGwsAFTZ — Arthur Hayes (@CryptoHayes) September 28, 2024

Smoking Chicken Fish (SCF), the smallest of these coins, reacted with a whopping 51% green candle jumping from $0.04 to over $0.06 in no time.

Image by CoinGecko

Today, Sept. 28, 2024, the SCF token reached its multi-week high triggered by Hayes' tweets.