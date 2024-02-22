Advertisement
AD

ECB Pours Cold Water on Latest Bitcoin Hype

Advertisement
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
ECB spreading anti-Bitcoin rhetoric despite spot ETF debut
Thu, 22/02/2024 - 14:50
ECB Pours Cold Water on Latest Bitcoin Hype
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The European Central Bank (ECB) is not a fan of the Bitcoin network despite the relative legitimacy introduced into the ecosystem through the launch of the spot BTC ETF. In a recent report, ECB executives Ulrich Bindseil and Jürgen Schaaf argued that despite this approval from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the fair value of Bitcoin is still zero.

Advertisement

Related
Bitcoin Community Abuzz as Jeff Bezos Sells Amazon Stocks Worth Billions

The Bitcoin ecosystem is used to criticisms of the currency and network from individuals like Peter Schiff, but the high-profile critique from the ECB is poised to change the perception of the asset. The ECB executives argued that though the U.S. SEC is now open to spot Bitcoin ETFs does not give legitimacy to the premier digital currency.

“For disciples, the formal approval confirms that Bitcoin investments are safe and the preceding rally is proof of an unstoppable triumph. We disagree with both claims and reiterate that the fair value of Bitcoin is still zero,” the ECB executives wrote.

They also noted that over the years, Bitcoin has not fulfilled its promise as a decentralized digital currency for value transfer. Ulrich and Jürgen also noted that the perception that Bitcoin is a financial asset whose value will keep rising is false. 

Industry shows divergent stance

The clamor within the broader Bitcoin ecosystem took a new twist with the emergence of spot ETFs. With prominent financial institutions like BlackRock and Fidelity Investments now properly featured in the industry, the perception of riskiness is gradually eroding.

Related
Mike Novogratz Bullish on Bitcoin as Halving Looms

The U.S. SEC eventually overcame its phobia for the digital currency regarding susceptibility to price manipulation, a development that underscores the maturity of the asset class. Despite the fact that Bitcoin is volatile, industry experts consider the digital currency a revolutionary masterpiece that is set to change the broader financial ecosystem.

Overall, the coming Bitcoin halving event is poised to shrink the coin’s supply and mark it a scarcer asset compared to traditional counterparts.

#Bitcoin
About the author
article image
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image BTC and ETH Price Prediction for February 22
2024/02/22 15:02
BTC and ETH Price Prediction for February 22
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Massive Ethereum Whale Makes Surprising Move After ETH Hit $3,000
2024/02/22 15:02
Massive Ethereum Whale Makes Surprising Move After ETH Hit $3,000
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image 'ChatGPT Is Going Insane': Cardano Creator Delivers Ominous AI Commentary
2024/02/22 15:02
'ChatGPT Is Going Insane': Cardano Creator Delivers Ominous AI Commentary
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Testnet Launch for dWallet Network - Composable Modular Signature Network
ETH Denver Top Builders Base by Supermoon, Cointelegraph, NDC, Horizen, & Conflux
Citrea, Bitcoin’s First ZK Rollup, Announces $2.7M Seed Funding
Chromia’s Flagship Game ‘My Neighbor Alice’ Unveils 2024 Roadmap
First-Ever ICO on Bitcoin Blockchain: $3.1M Raised in Under 6 Days
CoinList to Host the MASA Token Public Sale as it Unleashes the World’s Personal Data Network
Sui Reveals Initial Wave of Speakers, Famed Venue for First Annual Basecamp Event
Vitalik Buterin Comes to Taiwan as Keynote Speaker at ETHTaipei 2024
Elevating Europe’s Crypto Hub: Next Block Expo Returns to Poland
Bridging the Data Trust Gap: 2024 RegTech Confab Set to Unlock Africa’s Economic Potential
ApeX Protocol Partners with Alertatron to Enhance Automated Trading Capabilities
TeachMeCode Institute Announces Grand Opening of Cutting-Edge Dubai School
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

BTC and ETH Price Prediction for February 22
ECB Pours Cold Water on Latest Bitcoin Hype
Massive Ethereum Whale Makes Surprising Move After ETH Hit $3,000
Show all