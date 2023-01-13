Dozens of Millions of XRP Shifted as Price Soars 11% in Past Week

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

As per recent tweets by Whale Alert crypto tracker, over the past 15 hours, several large XRP transactions took place, carrying close to 114 million XRP tokens.

Meanwhile, during the last seven days, the price of this battered cryptocurrency has risen by roughly 11%.

Whale addresses wiring 114 million XRP

Three transactions, carrying 45,800,000, 31,000,000 and 37,000,000 XRP, took place earlier, as noted by the aforementioned crypto tracking platform. Together, they are worth $42.7 million in fiat equivalent.

Bithomp XRP-focused platform revealed that the first two transfers were conducted between whales, whose wallets are sitting on the Bitso and Bittrex exchanges. The last one was made by crypto holders, whose addresses are linked to Bitstamp and Bittrex (once again).

With the recent developments of the long-running XRP case of the SEC against Ripple, the XRP community hopes it can be settled later in 2023. XRP whales have become more active since the start of fall 2022, and recently some exchanges began listing new XRP pairs, e.g. Bitrue.

XRP jumps 11.37% in past week

Since the start of the week, the Ripple-affiliated crypto token rose by nearly 11.40% from $0.03405 to $0.37926. At press time, though, XRP is trading a little lower, having moved back down by 2.42%.