Don't Compare Cardano (ADA) to Shiba Inu (SHIB): Communities Clash

Some Cardano members do not understand why ADA and SHIB are put on same lists

The crypto space is no stranger to impassioned debates, but a recent Twitter exchange has ignited a firestorm. A Cardano community member expressed astonishment that meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are often placed in the same league as Cardano. The tweet drew attention to the stark differences between these projects, emphasizing Cardano's technological advancements and utility-driven adoption .

The community member's tweet read, "I am always surprised that someone considers projects like Dogecoin or Shiba Inu to be relevant projects and compares them to Cardano."

I am even more surprised by how much social engagement these projects have.#Cardano has a huge team and technologically gets significantly…

In response, a Cardano influencer chimed in, suggesting that if one were to filter out bots, the top projects would likely be Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP or Cardano. The influencer's point underscores the notion that social engagement does not necessarily equate to project validity or long-term potential.

Cardano and meme coins like Shiba Inu and Dogecoin are as different as apples and oranges. Cardano, backed by a robust team and a strong technological foundation, has been making strides in real-world adoption. Its focus on utility rather than mere speculation sets it apart from meme coins, which often ride the waves of social media trends and investor sentiment.

While Shiba Inu and Dogecoin have their merits — mainly in the form of community engagement and short-term gains — they lack the technological depth and long-term vision that Cardano offers.

The crux of the matter is this: Cardano's value proposition extends beyond the whims of market speculation. It is building a sustainable ecosystem that aims to solve real-world problems, from supply chain inefficiencies to financial inclusion. On the flip side, meme coins like Shiba Inu often find themselves at the mercy of market sentiment, making them volatile and less predictable.