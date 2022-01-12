Dogecoin Up 5.30% in Past 24 Hours as It Is Back Among Top Purchased Coins by Whales

The biggest meme cryptocurrency, Dogecoin—favored by the world's richest person, Tesla CEO Elon Musk—is up over 5% in the past 24 hours, as per data provided by CoinMarketCap. The coin is trading at $0.1523.
Besides, according to the tweet posted by WhaleStats just now, DOGE is back on the list of the top 10 coins purchased by the 1,000 largest whales who own wallets on Binance Smart Chain (BSC).
JUST IN: Welcome $DOGE @dogecoin back on top 10 purchased tokens by 1000 biggest BSC wallets 👏— WhaleStats - the top 1000 BSC richlist (@WhaleStatsBSC) January 12, 2022
📈 #DogeCoin price ups 5.7% in the past 24hrs with a current price of $0.152573
In December and January, the transaction activity of Doge whales has risen drastically. As reported by U.Today on Jan. 11, whales transferred 407.4 million Dogecoin, and that included the Robonhood app wallet.