Dogecoin Up 5.30% in Past 24 Hours as It Is Back Among Top Purchased Coins by Whales

Dogecoin has demonstrated a rise of 5.30% over the past 24 hours

The biggest meme cryptocurrency, Dogecoin—favored by the world's richest person, Tesla CEO Elon Musk—is up over 5% in the past 24 hours, as per data provided by CoinMarketCap. The coin is trading at $0.1523.

Image via CoinMarketCap

Besides, according to the tweet posted by WhaleStats just now, DOGE is back on the list of the top 10 coins purchased by the 1,000 largest whales who own wallets on Binance Smart Chain (BSC).

JUST IN: Welcome $DOGE @dogecoin back on top 10 purchased tokens by 1000 biggest BSC wallets 👏



📈 #DogeCoin price ups 5.7% in the past 24hrs with a current price of $0.152573



Any good news ?🤔



Whale leaderboard: https://t.co/Uc1nehV7Jr#DogeCommunity #dogecoinrise pic.twitter.com/RXQOnppMqI — WhaleStats - the top 1000 BSC richlist (@WhaleStatsBSC) January 12, 2022

In December and January, the transaction activity of Doge whales has risen drastically. As reported by U.Today on Jan. 11, whales transferred 407.4 million Dogecoin, and that included the Robonhood app wallet.