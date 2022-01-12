Dogecoin Up 5.30% in Past 24 Hours as It Is Back Among Top Purchased Coins by Whales

Wed, 01/12/2022 - 08:18
article image
Yuri Molchan
Dogecoin has demonstrated a rise of 5.30% over the past 24 hours
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

The biggest meme cryptocurrency, Dogecoin—favored by the world's richest person, Tesla CEO Elon Musk—is up over 5% in the past 24 hours, as per data provided by CoinMarketCap. The coin is trading at $0.1523.

Besides, according to the tweet posted by WhaleStats just now, DOGE is back on the list of the top 10 coins purchased by the 1,000 largest whales who own wallets on Binance Smart Chain (BSC).

In December and January, the transaction activity of Doge whales has risen drastically. As reported by U.Today on Jan. 11, whales transferred 407.4 million Dogecoin, and that included the Robonhood app wallet.

