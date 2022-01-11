407.4 Million DOGE Shifted Between Anonymous Wallets

Yuri Molchan
Large crypto investors have transferred nearly half a billion Dogecoin
407.4 Million DOGE Shifted Between Anonymous Wallets
Over the past 17 hours, anonymous Doge whales have pushed almost 408 million Dogecoin between their wallets in over two dozen transactions of various sizes.

The fiat equivalent of the transferred 407.4 million DOGE is $60,919,358.

@DogeWhaleAlert has posted 28 tweets about transfers carrying various amounts of the largest canine crypto, DOGE—from 82 million to 5 million and 4 million coins.

One of these transfers was made from a Robinhood-based crypto wallet. This app offers Doge trading, along with other cryptocurrencies and stocks.

The largest DOGE transfers here have been 82,507,574 and 56,557,820 coins worth $11,788,600 and $8,174,584, respectively. The transaction fee for the former was almost 100 Doge, though: $14.28.

At the time of writing, Dogecoin occupies 12th place on the CoinMarketCap scale and is changing hands at $0.1504.

The DOGE community is looking forward to Tesla beginning to launching merch sales for Dogecoin, as was announced by Elon Musk in December 2021. Rumors on Crypto Twitter have it that Telsa might be preparing to accept Dogecoin payments for its e-cars. But there has been no official confirmation from the company.

