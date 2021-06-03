Dogecoin Starts Trading on Coinbase Pro

Thu, 06/03/2021 - 16:28
Alex Dovbnya
Meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin is now tradable on Coinbase Pro
High-flying meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin is now available for trading on Coinbase Pro, the professional version of America's largest exchange: 

Our DOGE-USD order book is now in full-trading mode. Limit, market and stop orders are all now available.   

At press time, DOGE is changing hands at roughly $0.41.  

Coinbase
As reported by U.Today, Coinbase Pro announced its much-anticipated Dogecoin listing on June 1.  

It's unclear when or if the coin will become available to retail traders on Coinbase.     

Dogecoin is currently the sixth-largest cryptocurrency with a market cap of $52 billion. It has gained over 30 percent since the start of the month due to the listing and Tesla CEO Elon Musk's continued support.  

