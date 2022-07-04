18.8 Million Dogecoin Bought by Whale with 40 Million XRP

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

A large BNB whale, "Martian Manhunter," ranked 71st according to WhaleStats and holds 40 million XRP, has just bought 18,800,433 DOGE valued at $1,256,188. The whale also bought a few other altcoins in separate transactions, among which was the purchase of 11,988,683 MATIC worth $5,605,116.

Aside from owning 40 million XRP valued at $12,471,184, the anonymous buyer also owns 25 million ADA, or $11,191,348 worth. Said whale also holds 30 million TRX tokens and 350,000 LINK tokens.

The XRP token wrapped on the BNB Chain (formerly known as BSC) has emerged as one of the top assets held by BNB whales.

According to WhaleStats, the top 2,000 BSC whales are currently "hodling" XRP valued at $15,209,981.

Whales have been actively accumulating and growing their holdings by purchasing at a discount in response to the tumultuous trading action seen since the beginning of 2022. On July 4, digital assets showed mild signs of recovery following lackluster trading in the past week. At the time of publication, the price of XRP was $0.324, up 3.80% in the last 24 hours.

Market partly rebounds

Bitcoin and altcoins slightly rebounded, with several tokens adding value at press time. Dogecoin (DOGE) was up slightly by 4.28% to trade at $0.068.

The total market capitalization also stood at $883 billion at press time. Over the weekend, on-chain analytics firm Santiment reported that most crypto assets have reached historic MVRV levels, or "pain" thresholds, in their trading returns when a price turnaround to alleviate current losses may be anticipated. However, it remains difficult to predict when this will occur, Santiment noted.