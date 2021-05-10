Dogecoin Fortune Makes Goldman's Managing Director Quit His Job

According to a report by eFinancialCareers, Aziz McMahon, a Goldman Sachs veteran who spearheaded the bank’s emerging sales department in London, has quit his job after making a fortune by investing in meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin.



After 14 years with Goldman, McMahon is no longer employed there, according to his colleagues.



The report states that the banker has allegedly made “millions” with the meme cryptocurrency that was up over 18,000 percent since the start of 2021 last week. McMahon is said to have launched his own hedge fund after quitting the job.

The Dogecoin nouveau riche

Dogecoin’s epic run has birthed a new generation of millionaires who paid close attention to the tweets of Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Earlier this year, YouTuber Jaysn Prolifiq revealed that he had accrued a seven-figure fortune in the joke cryptocurrency after investing his entire life savings into it back in early February.