    Dogecoin (DOGE) up 14% YTD, Here's How High It May Soar

    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Dogecoin following its historical trends and might retest ATH soon
    Fri, 24/01/2025 - 14:42
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Dogecoin (DOGE), the first dog-themed meme coin, has recorded a 14% year-to-date (YTD) growth rate in January. This comes as the asset battles to sustain its rebound moves in its price journey to higher heights. DOGE is currently up by 14.8%, according to data from Cryptorank.

    DOGE’s historical January performance

    Interestingly, January has been the most profitable month for Dogecoin since its inception, boasting an average growth rate of 85.1%. However, since 2014, the growth trajectory has varied from year to year.

    Dogecoin registered the highest growth rate in January of 2021, when it soared by a staggering 771.5%. The second-highest growth occurred in 2014, with 269% recorded. The next year, 2015, saw DOGE unable to repeat the feat, as it suffered a 25.4% decline.

    The meme coin rebounded well in 2016 to hit close to its average growth level with a performance of 84.6%.

    DOGE witnessed a three-year streak of poor January performances from 2017 to 2019. The asset recorded negative growth figures of 7.95%, 33.4% and 18.2%, respectively. This represented the longest stretch of low performance in January for Dogecoin.

    Article image
    DOGE Historical Chart. Source: Cryptorank

    The dog-themed coin posted green in January 2020 with 18%. However, starting in 2022, the token has alternated between positive and negative performance in the year's first month. In 2022, DOGE had a 17% slump, jumped by 37.2% in 2023 and slipped again in 2024 by 11.9%.

    So far, in 2025, DOGE is up 14.7% to start the year off positively. However, the meme coin still has over 70% to go to catch up to DOGE's yearly average, showing enough growth bandwidth for the year.

    Can Dogecoin retest its all-time high?

    Market analysts say that for Dogecoin's history to play out again this January, its price has to soar between $0.62 and $0.70.

    DOGE has set the pace already; as of writing time, it boasts a market price of $0.33627. This suggests that if it reprints its January average, DOGE might retest its all-time high (ATH) of $0.7376, attained four years ago on May 7, 2021.

    With just one week before January rolls out, market watchers maintain that a lot can happen with Dogecoin in the unpredictable crypto space. Factors such as the recent exchange-traded fund filing could positively flip things for DOGE.

    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

