Dogecoin (DOGE) up 14% YTD, Here's How High It May Soar

Dogecoin (DOGE), the first dog-themed meme coin, has recorded a 14% year-to-date (YTD) growth rate in January. This comes as the asset battles to sustain its rebound moves in its price journey to higher heights. DOGE is currently up by 14.8%, according to data from Cryptorank.

DOGE’s historical January performance

Interestingly, January has been the most profitable month for Dogecoin since its inception, boasting an average growth rate of 85.1%. However, since 2014, the growth trajectory has varied from year to year.

Dogecoin registered the highest growth rate in January of 2021, when it soared by a staggering 771.5%. The second-highest growth occurred in 2014, with 269% recorded. The next year, 2015, saw DOGE unable to repeat the feat, as it suffered a 25.4% decline.

The meme coin rebounded well in 2016 to hit close to its average growth level with a performance of 84.6%.

DOGE witnessed a three-year streak of poor January performances from 2017 to 2019. The asset recorded negative growth figures of 7.95%, 33.4% and 18.2%, respectively. This represented the longest stretch of low performance in January for Dogecoin.

The dog-themed coin posted green in January 2020 with 18%. However, starting in 2022, the token has alternated between positive and negative performance in the year's first month. In 2022, DOGE had a 17% slump, jumped by 37.2% in 2023 and slipped again in 2024 by 11.9%.

So far, in 2025, DOGE is up 14.7% to start the year off positively. However, the meme coin still has over 70% to go to catch up to DOGE's yearly average, showing enough growth bandwidth for the year.

Can Dogecoin retest its all-time high?

Market analysts say that for Dogecoin's history to play out again this January, its price has to soar between $0.62 and $0.70.

DOGE has set the pace already; as of writing time, it boasts a market price of $0.33627. This suggests that if it reprints its January average, DOGE might retest its all-time high (ATH) of $0.7376, attained four years ago on May 7, 2021.