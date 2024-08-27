    Dogecoin (DOGE) Reaches Crucial Support Level

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Dogecoin has reached undesired price level
    Tue, 27/08/2024 - 13:30
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Reaches Crucial Support Level
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Recently, Dogecoin reached a crucial price level of about $0.10, a level that has the potential to greatly affect the direction of the market. This threshold is a historical support zone that serves as a turning point between bullish and bearish trends; it is more than just another number on the chart

    Advertisement

    If DOGE continues to trade at this level, it may have a stronger correction in the near future, or its price may see a rebound. Dogecoin is currently facing a difficult decision. We might witness a resurgence of bullish momentum if it is able to break above the $0.10 barrier, which might result in a rally toward higher price levels. 

    Article image
    DOGE/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The next major support level is located at $0.09, but if DOGE is unable to maintain this level of support, selling pressure on the market might increase, leading to a substantial price drop. 

    HOT Stories
    SHIB Burn Rate Collapses, Here's What's Happening on Shibarium
    Steve Hanke Calls Crypto Owners Psychopaths, Citing New Research
    Silk Road Founder Ross Ulbricht Praises AI in Latest Tweet: Details
    Vitalik Buterin Delivers Epic 'Bullish on Ethereum' Commentary

    Related
    Former Goldman Analyst Predicts Dogecoin (DOGE) Will Be Flipped by Another Meme Coin This Year
    Thu, 08/22/2024 - 18:21
    Former Goldman Analyst Predicts Dogecoin (DOGE) Will Be Flipped by Another Meme Coin This Year
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Advertisement

    For those who are bullish on DOGE, this could result in a longer bearish phase, which would be concerning. Some fascinating insights emerge when examining the on-chain data. According to the data summary at the current price level, 73% of Dogecoin holders are profitable, while only 25% are losing money. This means that most holders may be less likely to sell, which could contribute to price stabilization near the $0.10 support level. 

    The proportion of holders in profit, large transactions and concentration by large holders all suggest an upward trend. The modest bearish signal in net network growth, however, points to the possibility that a recovery may be constrained by a lack of new players entering the market.

    #Dogecoin
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 27, 2024 - 13:08
    SHIB Burn Rate Collapses, Here's What's Happening on Shibarium
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Aug 27, 2024 - 12:15
    Elon Musk Joins Vitalik Buterin in Crucial AI Development
    News
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Queen Casino Embarks on a New Journey in Online Gaming as Official Partner of Borussia Mönchengladbach
    BetB2B: How to Open a Gambling Business in 2024?
    RCO Finance (RCOF) Pre-Sale Might be Garnering Traction in August as Tron (TRX), Ethereum (ETH) Target Local Highs
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Dogecoin (DOGE) Reaches Crucial Support Level
    SHIB Burn Rate Collapses, Here's What's Happening on Shibarium
    Elon Musk Joins Vitalik Buterin in Crucial AI Development
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD